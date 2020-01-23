Tyler Gwozdz of Bachelorette dies at 29 after an apparent overdose

Former Bachelorette party contestant Tyler Gwozdz He has died at the age of 29.

ME! News has confirmed that the reality star, which competed in Hannah brownThe season of the dating series is dead. Tyler was hospitalized last week after a suspected overdose. The Department of Police Services of Boca Ratón previously confirmed E! News that officers responded to a call for an alleged medical overdose around 10:45 a.m. from January 13. Tyler was transported to the hospital.

TMZ previously reported that Tyler was admitted to the intensive care unit at a Florida hospital and remained there for about a week. Bachelor Nation will remember Tyler G as one of Hannah's first highlights Bachelorette party season in 2019, where he received the first appointment one by one. However, shortly after becoming a fan favorite, Tyler suddenly left the show without much warning to Hannah or her fellow contestants, other than "she had to leave."