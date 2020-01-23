Tyler Gwozdz of Bachelor Nation was hospitalized after a suspected overdose

High school contestant Tyler Gwozdz He was hospitalized last week.

The Boca Ratón Police Services Department confirmed E! News officers responded to a call for an alleged medical overdose around 10:45 a.m. from January 13. Gwozdz was transported to the hospital.

According to TMZ, Gwozdz entered the intensive care unit and remained in the Florida hospital for about a week. However, the celebrity news media reported that it is no longer listed as a patient in the hospital system.

As fans will remember, Gwozdz, also known as "Tyler G,quot;, appeared in Hannah brownthe season of High school in 2019. While the season 15 suitor had the first individual date, he later left the program for an unknown reason. Brown only said that Gwozdz "had to leave." Although the reason for the departure was never confirmed, there were rumors that his dating history might have had something to do with it.