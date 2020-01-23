Tyler Gwozdz died after a suspected overdose: the nation of singles reacts

Bachelor Nation mourns the loss of Tyler Gwozdz.
On Thursday, it was revealed that Tyler G. died on Wednesday. January 22 for suspected overdose. The reality star was only 29 years old.
Although little is known about the circumstances surrounding his death, the Boca Raton Police Services Department confirmed E! News that he had been in the hospital for more than a week. The aspiring psychologist entered the intensive care unit on January 13 after agents received a report of an alleged medical overdose.
Bachelor Nation met the 29-year-old when he joined Hannah brownthe season of High school. At the season's premiere, Hannah chose him to be the lucky guy with whom he would face his first one against one, where they literally got dirty. But finally, their time together did not last much longer. He soon went home and Hannah told the men that he "had to go."
While his time in the program was short-lived, it seems to have made a lasting impression. As the news of his death extends to Bachelor Nation, former contestants from all over are expressing their condolences to the Gwozdz family.
Garrett Powell he tells E! News: "He was a great friend and showed us all in the house nothing but respect and we will miss him."
Similarly, Tyler's old bunk mate Daron Blaylock He is upset about the loss. "It was really sad to hear the news. He was a good friend and having him as a litter partner in the program was unforgettable," he shares with E! News. "We will miss him and he will pray to his family."
In a statement to We weekly, Hannah Brown's ex, Jed Wyatt He shared: "My heart is with his family right now. Tyler was nothing but kind to me and a joy to be around."
The producers of the program told Bachelor Nation's blog: "We are dismayed to hear the tragic news of Tyler's death today. Our thoughts are with the Gwozdz family and their friends."
Hannah Brown has not yet commented.
Our thoughts are with the Gwozdz family during this difficult time.