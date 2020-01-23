Tyler Gwozdz died after a suspected overdose: the nation of singles reacts

Bachelor Nation mourns the loss of Tyler Gwozdz.

On Thursday, it was revealed that Tyler G. died on Wednesday. January 22 for suspected overdose. The reality star was only 29 years old.

Although little is known about the circumstances surrounding his death, the Boca Raton Police Services Department confirmed E! News that he had been in the hospital for more than a week. The aspiring psychologist entered the intensive care unit on January 13 after agents received a report of an alleged medical overdose.

Bachelor Nation met the 29-year-old when he joined Hannah brownthe season of High school. At the season's premiere, Hannah chose him to be the lucky guy with whom he would face his first one against one, where they literally got dirty. But finally, their time together did not last much longer. He soon went home and Hannah told the men that he "had to go."