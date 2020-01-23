Tyler Gwozdz, a single maiden who died at 29 after a suspected drug overdose

Tyler Gwozdz, better known as a former contestant in season 15 of High school with Hannah Brown, he passed away at the age of 29. The Palm Beach County Medical Examiner's office confirmed that Gwozdz's body is in his possession after his death in a hospital in Boca Raton, Florida, after a suspected drug overdose. A spokesman says that an autopsy will take eight to twelve weeks to complete.

According to TMZ, Gwozdz died on Wednesday, January 22 after more than a week in the hospital. On January 13, a woman called 911 to report a possible drug overdose after she was unable to enter the bathroom to help Gwozdz. During the call, the woman was frantic when she reported that she was worried that she might have been taking heroin and that she was trying to find Narcan, which is a nasal spray that can reverse an opioid overdose.

The woman finally broke the bathroom door and turned her back on Gwozdz. Once the paramedics took Gwozdz to the hospital, he was reportedly in a critical but stable state. However, by Tuesday, January 21, he was no longer a patient in the center.

Gwozdz didn't go far during Brown's season in High school which was issued in 2019, but was able to make an individual appointment with the former queen of the contest. Gwozdz ended up leaving the show in the third episode without any explanation. Brown only told the other contestants that Gwozdz "had to leave."

He later explained in a statement that both he and he Bachelorette party the producers made the decision that he leave the program, and it was the best decision that could have been made. Gwozdz added that the real reason for his departure was not broadcast on the ABC reality show out of respect for his privacy.

The date of Gwozdz and Brown presented a helicopter trip, and the two discussed what they wanted in their respective futures.

The 29-year-old was a sales manager and graduated in 2012 from Trinity College in Hartford, Connecticut. According to their Bachelorette party As a bio, he planned to get his doctorate to become a clinical psychologist, and recently moved to Florida to study at Florida Atlantic University.

Gwozdz had not posted on Instagram since last September, when he shared a photo of himself with others Bachelorette party contestants, including Dylan Barbour and Clay Harbor.



