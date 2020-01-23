Tyler Cameron flirts with Jennifer Garner on social media!

%MINIFYHTMLcb250a4de088696a45b02f9f46a554b511% %MINIFYHTMLcb250a4de088696a45b02f9f46a554b512%

The former Bachelorette star, Tyler Cameron, did not hesitate to move in with anything less than actress Jennifer Garner! Tyler wrote him a very flirty message on Instagram, letting him know that he would definitely slip directly to his Tinder account.

After being linked to supermodel Gigi Hadid, it seems that Tyler is filming his shot with another beautiful and famous woman, only this time, he is not less than 21 years older!

The impressive 47-year-old actress turned to social networks to share the photos she would publish on different types of platforms, such as Facebook, Instagram, LinkedIn and Tinder!

%MINIFYHTMLcb250a4de088696a45b02f9f46a554b513% %MINIFYHTMLcb250a4de088696a45b02f9f46a554b514%

That said, on LinkedIn I was dressed in business clothes and looked like a total female boss.

On Facebook, smile brightly while wearing a casual plaid shirt.

The IG One is the most elegant, with the actress in a satin evening dress.

Finally, his image of Tinder shows the star being active and fun while he was paddling on it while also showing some skin as he wore a yellow surf shirt and a black bikini bottom.

However, a fan was not convinced that this was the best image for the dating application and commented: "I would have changed the instagram and tinder photos …".

In response, Jennifer joked: "Shoot, is that why nobody slips?"

This led Tyler to shoot his shot, commenting: [email protected] I'm still sliding to the right. "

So is! He did not hesitate at all when flirting with the famous actress.

Judging by their reactions, it seems that fans are divided in regards to this possible pair.

Ad

These are some of the comments: "@ tylerjcameron3 babe, she is sooo above your salary grade darling." / ‘@ Tylerjcameron3 are you also trying to hit her? 🙄🤔 ’/‘ @ Tylerjcameron3 ballsy. ’/‘ @ Tylerjcameron3 wow don't play with my heart like that 🙌🏼😍. ’/‘ @ Tylerjcameron3 @ jennifer.garner Tylifer Forever😻. ’



Post views:

0 0