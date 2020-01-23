Twitter roasts Lira abundantly about questions about vaccinating children

%MINIFYHTML00eac9b198200d30f27d9baf5b97e22a11% %MINIFYHTML00eac9b198200d30f27d9baf5b97e22a12%

In related news, Lira seeks a restraining order against Pee after claiming that the CEO of Quality Control Music violently attacked her while she was pregnant with her daughter.

Lira Galore He is currently in the middle of a legal drama with baby daddy Pierre "Pee" Thomas, but that doesn't stop him from going to Twitter to express his thoughts. The 26-year-old asked her Twitter followers about her opinion about vaccinating her children, but instead of answers, she found trolling online.

"Any thoughts on vaccinating your newborns / babies?" so Lira tweeted 127.8K followers on Wednesday, January 22. "Please stop asking people who receive news from the shadow about medical advice for babies. Go vaccinate the baby. I beg you," one of his followers wrote.

Another dragged the actress, shading to hesitate to vaccinate her children while she would undergo plastic surgery in an instant. "A ** shots? Sign me up! Silicone tits? Great! Nose works? Excellent! Lip sculpture? Fantastic. Vaccines? WAIT NOW, WAIT A MINUTE! WHAT ABOUT SECONDARY EFFECTS, HMMM? "

"Someone really told Lira Galore that babies could get Alzheimer's and Down's syndrome from vaccines … by myself-," added another user. "Wasn't Lira Galore pregnant with crack? But she is afraid of a vaccine … okay," someone else tweeted.

In related news, Lira seeks a restraining order against Pee after claiming that the CEO of Quality Control Music violently attacked her while she was pregnant with her daughter. According to TMZ, he submitted the documents for a temporary protection order last week.

In the documents, she said Pee performed a "threatening behavior" towards her. She also added that she is terrified of her ex and that her actions in court have only increased her fear. Lira alleged that Pee was still trying to talk to her, approaching her in an "intimidating nature" and tried to get her phone number.

The former couple is currently in a battle for custody of their nine-month-old baby, Khaleesi. He is looking for more than $ 15 million for his injuries.