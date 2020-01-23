TSR Break Ups: Lena Waithe and Alana Mayo publish a joint statement following the news of their break

%MINIFYHTML24c6bb06e53a5c576c9d90e44dc7410311% %MINIFYHTML24c6bb06e53a5c576c9d90e44dc7410312%

In November of last year, Lena Waithe revealed that she and Alana Mayo were secretly married after dating for three years. However, it seems that their marriage was short-lived, and now they are talking about their separation.

In a statement published to Persons, the now ex-couple said: “After thinking carefully and considering it, we have decided to separate. We have nothing but mutual support and ask you to respect our privacy during this time. "

Like us previously reported, during an appearance on "The Ellen Show," Lena revealed that they were secretly married. At that moment she said: “We just sneaked in and we did it. You know, we didn't make any announcements. It was his idea as are all good things. He was driving and saw the court and said "We should get married there." And I said, "Great. I'm down."

Lena proposed to Alana on Thanksgiving in 2017 while taking vacations.

When Lena revealed the news of her marriage, she also said: "It was a day of humility, you know, marrying someone so amazing, but also really appreciating all the work that so many people have put in so we can do that. Everyone should be able to do that ".

Lena and Alana have not talked about why they have decided to separate, however, it is rumored that infidelity may have been the reason. Love B Scott reported exclusively on the alleged infidelity.

