Trump's trial judgment: Who are the key players? The | USA news

The US Senate trial against President Donald Trump is underway, and names such as Volodymyr Zelenskyy, Joe Biden, Lev Parnas, among others, are expected to be presented repeatedly.

Trump was indicted on December 18 by the House of Representatives led by Democrats for abuse of power related to their dealings with Ukraine and the obstruction of Congress for refusing to participate.

Trump is only the third American president to be accused.

Although Trump is expected to be finally acquitted in the Republican-controlled Senate, the trial is expected to last at least two weeks, and Democrats are pressuring witnesses.

As the test continues, these are the key players in the next saga of political trial:

Foreman

John roberts

The president of the Supreme Court, John Roberts, who turns 65 on January 27, will preside over the trial and arbitrate any disagreement among the senators over the process, although any decision he makes can be overturned by a Senate vote.

President of the Supreme Court of the United States John Roberts (Reuters)

A conservative appointed by George W Bush in 2005, it is Roberts' job to keep the trial on time by controlling any long-time speaker.

He did not make public comments about the political trial before the start of the trial, but publicly rebuked Trump in 2018 when the president criticized an unfavorable decision by "an Obama judge."

The judge

The 100 senators form the jury. Republicans currently have a majority of 53-47.

Mitch McConnell

As the majority leader in the Senate, Mitch McConnell is responsible for setting the agenda for the political trial.

Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell (The Associated Press)

McConnell, who described Trump's political trial as "toxic," admitted that "he is not an impartial jury,quot; and wants a quick trial without witnesses.

Chuck Schumer

Senate minority leader Chuck Schumer, the main Senate Democrat, wants a full trial with the testimony of at least four current and former White House officials.

Democratic leader Senator Chuck Schumer (File: Matt Rourke / The Associated Press)

The candidates

Senators Elizabeth Warren, Bernie Sanders, Amy Klobuchar and Michael Bennet, all of whom run for the Democratic presidential nomination, would probably prefer to be campaigning instead of being tied to their seats in the Senate for a political trial, but they have no other option.

US Democratic presidential candidate, Senator Amy Klobuchar (File: Joshua Roberts / Reuters)

Senate rules require that they remain silent for much of the process, but expect them to be competing to watch television at the end of each day.

The prosecution

Seven House managers will make the case against Trump. Include:

Adam Schiff, chairman of the House Intelligence Committee (team leader) Jerrod Nadler, president of the Judicial Committee of the Chamber Zoe Lofgren Hakeem Jeffries Val Demmings Jason Crow Sylvia Garcia

The defense

Trump's defense team is made up of high-profile lawyers and many who have been loyal to him for years. Include:

Pat Cipollone (team leader) Jay Sekulow Pat philbin Mike Purple Alan Dershowitz Jane Raskin Ken Starr Robert Ray Pam Bondi Eric Herschmann

Potential witnesses

John Bolton

John Bolton served as Trump's national security advisor until he was expelled last year.

A Bolton lawyer joked that his client has knowledge of "many relevant meetings and conversations,quot; in the investigation.

Former National Security Advisor John Bolton (File: Pablo Martinez Monsivais / The Associated Press)

Bolton has indicated that he would testify if he was cited, and Schumer named him as one of the four witnesses whom Democrats would like to know.

Mick Mulvaney

Mick Mulvaney is Trump's interim cabinet chief. Last year, Mulvaney admitted that there was a quid pro quo (in Latin, "this for that,quot;) in the administration's dealings with Ukraine.

Acting Chief of Staff Mick Mulvaney (File: Patrick Semansky / The Associated Press)

Mulvaney surprised journalists when he admitted that Trump partially froze military assistance for Ukraine in part to pressure the country of Eastern Europe to investigate the Democrats.

Mulvaney then returned to those comments, saying he did not make admission.

Michael Duffey

The associate director of national security of the Office of Management and Budget, Michael Duffey, withheld Ukraine's help despite being challenged by the legality of doing so by career officials in the office.

Robert Blair

Robert Blair, Mulvaney's national security advisor, was in the now infamous July phone call between Trump and Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy.

Other players

Joe and Hunter Biden

Some Republicans have raised the idea of ​​calling former Vice President Joe Biden and his son Hunter witnesses, who were on the board of a Ukrainian gas company.

However, there has been no evidence of irregularities by the Bidens.

Candidate Joe Biden (File: Paul J Richards / AFP)

Rudy Giuliani

Rudy Giuliani, Trump's personal lawyer, has been at the center of the political trial investigation since its inception.

Trump pressured the new president of Ukraine, Volodymyr Zelenskyy, in a July 25 phone call to work with his attorney general, William Barr, and his personal lawyer, Rudy Giuliani, to investigate the Bidens and also a discredited theory that Ukraine , not Russia, interfered in the 2016 presidential elections.

The former mayor of New York City and Trump's personal lawyer Rudy Giuliani (File: Shannon Stapleton / Reuters)

The case of the Democrats is based largely on an approximate transcript of the July 25 call, in which Trump asks Zelenskyy to "do us a favor,quot; and to work with Barr and Giuliani to carry out the investigations. I was looking for. Current and former US officials testified that Trump ordered them to work with Giuliani on Ukrainian affairs, even though the former mayor of New York was a private citizen.

Nancy Pelosi

The president of the House of Representatives, Nancy Pelosi, initiated the political trial investigation in September. She handed the case to the Senate in early January, but Trump still criticizes it on Twitter.

President of the Chamber Nancy Pelosi (Jim Lo Scalzo / Reuters)

Fiona Hill

Fiona Hill was a star witness during the House's political trial investigation. She is the former principal director of European and Russian Affairs at the Trump National Security Council.

In his testimony, Hill recalled a conversation he had with Bolton about Giuliani's activities.

Former White House National Security Assistant, Fiona Hill (File: Andrew Harnik / The Associated Press)

Bolton, she said, seemed sore and "basically indicated with body language that there wasn't much we could do about it. And then, in the course of our discussion, she said Rudy Giuliani was a hand grenade that was going to blow everyone up." . .

When asked what Bolton was referring to, Hill responded that Giuliani was "quite explosive,quot; and that the former mayor of New York "was clearly driving issues and ideas that, you know, would probably come back to haunt us and, in fact, I think that's where we are today. "

Gordon Sondland

The United States ambassador to the European Union, Gordon Sondland, provided some of the most damaging testimony before the House Intelligence Committee. He said he spoke directly with Trump about the effort to pressure Ukraine and said other senior administration officials were involved. He testified that Ukrainian officials understood that they would have to announce the investigations to get the security assistance withheld.

United States Ambassador to the European Union Gordon Sondland (File: Susan Walsh / The Associated Press)

William Taylor

William Taylor, the former senior US diplomat in Ukraine, described in his testimony when he learned that Trump officials or agents conditioned nearly $ 400 million in US aid to Ukraine and a White House meeting on Ukraine conducting political investigations.

"By mid-July, it was becoming clear that the (Ukrainian) meeting that President (Volodymyr) Zelenskiy wanted was conditioned on Burisma's investigations and the alleged Ukrainian interference in the 2016 US elections," Taylor said last year, referring to the Ukrainian gas company where Hunter Biden served on the council.

"I think it's crazy to retain security assistance to get help with a political campaign," Taylor reminded US officials.

American diplomat in Ukraine William Taylor (File: Andrew Harnik / The Associated Press)

Taylor did not directly involve the president, saying he believed that the impetus for political investigations came from Rudy Giuliani, Trump's personal lawyer, but had not spoken to Giuliani or Trump about it.

"I think it came from Giuliani," he said, referring to Trump's lawyer. "I don't know what was in the president's mind." Trump has said he did nothing wrong.

Marie Yovanovich

Marie Yovanovitch, a widely respected career diplomat and former US ambassador to Ukraine, had spoken in Kiev against the oligarchy that still controlled Ukraine's economy.

Yovanovitch was removed in May after Deputy Secretary of State John Sullivan informed him that "he had done nothing wrong," but that Trump had "lost confidence,quot; in her, according to a transcript of his testimony.

Marie Yovanovitch, former US ambassador to Ukraine (File: Andrew Harrer / Reuters)

Trump spoke negatively of Yovanovitch in his phone call with Zelenskyy.

"The former US ambassador, the woman, was bad news and the people she was dealing with in Ukraine was bad news, so I just want you to know," Trump told Zelesnkyy, according to House notes White of the call.

Yovanovitch told the House investigators on October 11 that she felt threatened by Trump by describing her in the call to Zelenskyy as "bad news,quot; that showed a transcript.

"I was very worried," she said. "I still am."

Other individuals who testified in the Chamber's political trial investigation: