Trump's impeachment trial: What's next for the case of the Democrats? The | USA news

Washington DC – The managers of the case of political trial of the House of Representatives of the United States against President Donald Trump plan to present the constitutional grounds to remove Trump from office on the second day of his initial arguments before the Senate.

"We will review the law, the constitution and the facts … in regards to the president's abuse of power," said Adam Schiff, the House's chief manager who processes Trump's impeachment trial in the Senate.

The "abuse of power,quot; is at the center of accusations by House Democrats against President Trump, who say they violated his oath by taking advantage of US military aid and a possible visit to the White House to pressure Ukraine to announce investigations in a political rival.

Plus:

During the political trial investigation of the House of Representatives, three prominent constitutional academics from the USA. UU. They told the Judiciary Committee that Trump's conduct amounted to an impeccable crime.

House administrators are expected to discuss Thursday that Trump abused his powers as president by using office levers to unduly press Ukraine to announce an investigation by Democratic politician Joe Biden and advance a theory of discredited conspiracy about interference. Russian in the 2016 elections.

This artistic sketch shows the political trial manager Schiff presenting an argument in the political trial of President Donald Trump (Dana Verkouteren / AP Photo)

Democrats say Trump's crimes, which include elements of bribery, extortion and misuse of the charge, amount to a crime against the United States and the American people.

The Constitution of the United States, adopted in 1789, states that a president may be removed from office for "bribery, treason or other crimes and misdemeanors." According to the democratic theory of the case, abuse of power is a high crime.

The 100 senators, 53 Republicans, 45 Democrats and 2 independents, sit as jurors at Trump's trial, which is expected to last several weeks.

Senators must be present in the proceedings and must leave mobile phones and other devices outside the camera.

The president of the Supreme Court, John Roberts, presides.

& # 39; It shook our democratic system & # 39;

On the first day of opening arguments, some senators took abundant handwritten notes as presented by Schiff and his colleagues in the House. Others sat listening intently. As the proceedings progressed, several Republicans, unable to remain in their seats, rose and left the room temporarily.

The United States Senate formally opens Trump's impeachment trial

When presenting their case to the Senate, the House of Representatives managers are expected to cite the words of the founders of the United States who wrote extensively about the dismissal in a collection of eighteenth-century public letters called & # 39; Federalist Documents & # 39 ;.

"Only the consequences of (Trump's) actions have shaken our democratic system," Schiff said in opening statements on Tuesday.

"If we do not face this danger today, we will write our own decline with our own hand," he told the senators.

The change to the legal and constitutional theory follows eight hours of Senate proceedings on Wednesday when House managers detailed the schedule for Trump's campaign of pressure on Ukraine.

"It is the first time that our Republican colleagues have heard the whole argument eloquently, completely and concisely," said Senator Chuck Schumer, the chief Democrat.

He is not a "conventional politician,quot;

Even when House managers try to prove that Trump put pressure on Ukraine, several Senate Republicans say they don't believe what the president did becomes an impeccable crime.

"If it doesn't go beyond the information we have, it would be like what most Republicans have said, & # 39; I wouldn't have done it, it's inappropriate & # 39;" said Senator Mike Braun, a Republican.

"I give even a little more freedom in the sense that his style is not that of a conventional politician," Braun told Al Jazeera.

The chairman of the House of Representatives Intelligence Committee, Adam Schiff, presented the initial arguments on Wednesday (Reuters)

The American public is still heavily divided by political judgment, according to recent opinion polls.

A new survey conducted by the Pew Research Center showed that 51 percent of Americans say Trump should be removed from office, while 46 percent say Trump should stay. The survey was conducted through a self-administered web survey of 12,638 American adults between January 6 and 19.

Around 11 million viewers saw the start of the trial trial on Tuesday when lawmakers argued for hours to call witnesses and documents, according to Nielsen's qualification data.

In addition to the abuse of power, Trump faces a political trial for obstruction of Congress.

& # 39; We have all the material & # 39;

When the political trial investigation began, Trump issued a general order to his administration officials to refuse to cooperate with the House, effectively hampering House investigators.

Trump's refusal to cooperate has become an important point of discussion in the Senate trial.

The second article of political trial was due to obstruction by Congress: covering up witnesses and documents of the American people. This morning, the president not only confessed it, but boasted about it: "Honestly, we have all the material. They don't have the material." pic.twitter.com/DPAEFHIDjS – Rep. Val Demings (@RepValDemings) January 22, 2020

Much of the debate in the Senate has revolved around the demands of the Democrats that the White House and other agencies Rotation documents and make key witnesses available.

Despite being thousands of miles away, Trump, who has denied acting badly, seems to be mindful of the proceedings, breaking his own record of the biggest Twitter activity in one day while in office.

At a press conference at the World Economic Forum in Davos on Tuesday, Trump seemed to acknowledge that his administration has withheld documents and testimonies to the detriment of the House administrators who are now dealing with the case before the Senate.

"Honestly, we have all the material. They don't have the material," Trump told reporters.