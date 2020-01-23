Trump's impeachment trial: conspiracy theories and restless spinners | USA news

%MINIFYHTML4aafeced954ac15a63dc8d698892582711% %MINIFYHTML4aafeced954ac15a63dc8d698892582712%

Democrats worked methodically on the trial trial of US President Donald Trump on Thursday to dismantle his long accusation that Democratic presidential contender Joe Biden acted inappropriately towards Ukraine while he was vice president.

On the second day of his arguments for Trump's removal from office, members of the House of Democratic Representatives who acted as prosecutors argued that Biden was applying the official policy of the United States when he pressured Ukraine to fire his chief prosecutor. , Victor Shokin, due to corruption concerns.

Plus:

Trump and his allies argue that Biden wanted Shokin to go to lead an investigation into a natural gas company, Burisma, where his son Hunter served as director. Democrats said no evidence supported that accusation.



The Democrats argued instead that Trump pressured the Ukrainian government to investigate Biden and his son because he was worried about facing the former vice president in the November elections. Biden is the favorite for the Democratic presidential nomination.

"There was no basis for the investigation that the president was pursuing and pressuring. None. He was doing it only for his own political benefit," said United States representative Sylvia Garcia in the Senate.

Democrats argue that senators should condemn Trump for two charges filed by the House led by Democrats: abuse of power and obstruction of Congress.

But the Senate, which is controlled by Trump Republicans, remains unlikely to do so. A two-thirds majority is required to remove him from office.

The principal director of the House of Representatives Intelligence Committee, Adam Schiff, presents an opening argument in the US Senate. UU.

The Constitution of the United States establishes the impeachment process to dismiss a president who commits "crimes and misdemeanors." Trump's legal team has argued that the House charges were invalid because the challenged offenses must represent a specific violation of criminal law.

Trump condemned the proceedings as "unfair and corrupt,quot; in a Twitter post on Thursday.

The charges against Trump arise from his request in a telephone call on July 25 last year that Ukraine investigate Biden on allegations of unsubstantiated corruption and the president's actions to prevent a House investigation into the matter.

Trump also asked the Ukrainian president, Volodymyr Zelenskyy, to investigate a discredited theory beneficial to Russia that Ukraine worked with the Democrats to harm Trump in the 2016 US elections. Trump temporarily withheld $ 391 million in US military aid to Ukraine, that the Democrats say it was a leverage for their demands.

& # 39; I opened the door & # 39;

Trump's lawyers quickly argued that by mentioning the Bidens, the Democrats had turned their behavior into a relevant issue for the rest of the trial.

"They opened the door. They opened the door and now it's relevant," Jay Sekulow, a personal lawyer for the president and a member of his defense team, told reporters at the Capitol. "So we will address the appropriate problems as defense attorneys would."

Trump's lawyers are likely to begin their defense of the president on Saturday, after House Democrats end their initial arguments.

Trump's personal lawyer, Jay Sekulow, speaks to the media during a break at Trump's political trial (Jacquelyn Martin / AP Photo)

Some Republicans have raised the idea that one or both Bidens testify next week in exchange for witnesses such as former national security adviser John Bolton. Democrats have dismissed the perspective, saying it would only give legitimacy to unfounded conspiracy theories.

"This is what we call irrelevant witnesses, not relevant. Distractions is another word," said Democratic Senator Mazie Hirono.

Speaking in the Senate, Garcia argued that Trump did not pressure Ukraine to investigate corruption and supported sending military aid to the country until Biden announced his presidential candidacy in early 2019.

He noted that in the months before Trump asked Ukraine to investigate the Bidens, polls had shown that Biden would beat Trump in a presidential confrontation. In May, he said a Fox News poll showed that Biden beat Trump by 11 points.

"This clearly did not go unnoticed," he said.

Garcia also poured cold water on a conspiracy theory offered by some Trump advocates that Ukraine, not Russia, had interfered in the 2016 U.S. elections.

"If this sounds crazy and crazy, it should, because it is," Garcia said.

US intelligence agencies UU. And former special advisor Robert Mueller concluded that Russia used a campaign of piracy and propaganda on social networks to interfere in the elections to sow discord in the United States and boost Trump's candidacy against Democrat Hillary Clinton. Moscow has denied interference in the elections.

The Democrats showed a November quote by Russian President Vladimir Putin saying: "Thank God and no one accuses us of interfering in the US elections. Now they are accusing Ukraine."

Restless days

On the second day there were signs of arguments that the Democratic case was losing part of the public's attention. There were empty seats in the gallery overlooking the Senate floor.

Television ratings dropped. Around 8.9 million viewers watched the first day of discussions on Wednesday, falling short of the approximately 11 million they saw on Monday, according to Nielsen's ratings data.

Senators also showed growing signs of restlessness, and many wandered toward the back of the camera where they could make phone calls and check their smartphones.

Republican Senator Richard Burr handed spinners, small toys designed to spin between his fingers, to his colleagues before Thursday's trials began.

Burr was seen playing with a blue roulette while listening to arguments of House manager Jerrold Nadler. Other senators, including Republicans Tom Cotton and Pat Toomey, were also seen with spinners at their desks.

While Democrats still have a good chance of securing Trump's impeachment through a political trial, the trial gives them a place to inflict political damage before the November elections, with millions of Americans watching televised proceedings.

Before Thursday's arguments began, some Republican senators said they had not heard anything new in the presentation made by the Democratic managers and that they had already decided to vote for the acquittal.