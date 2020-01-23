Trump says he will probably launch the Middle East peace plan for Tuesday | USA news

The president of the United States, Donald Trump, said Thursday that he will likely launch his long-awaited peace plan for the Middle East before Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu visits Washington, DC, next week.

Speaking to reporters on Air Force One en route to Miami for a political event, Trump said the Palestinians could react negatively to his plan at first, but that it would benefit them.

"It's a great plan," said Trump, who will meet with Netanyahu at the White House on Tuesday. "It's a plan that would really work."

Plus:

Trump said his administration has spoken briefly with the Palestinians, who have rejected the administration's peace plan even before it comes to light.

"We have talked to them briefly. But we will talk to them over a period of time," Trump said.

Nabil Abu Rudeineh, spokesman for Palestinian President Mahmoud Abbas, said Thursday that "they warn Israel and the US administration not to cross any red lines."

Trump seemed to dispel the rumors that the plan would be launched next week, tweeting that "the details and schedule of our tightly closed peace plan are purely speculative."

But on board the Air Force One, he confirmed that the plan would be launched before Netanyahu's visit.

The launch of Trump's plan to end the decades-long conflict between Israel and the Palestinians has been delayed numerous times since it was first discussed more than two years ago. The prospects for an advance seem unclear and the details of the plan have been kept secret.

Dead in the water

The Palestinians have called on Trump's proposal dead in the water, even before its publication, pointing out what they see as their pro-Israel policies.

The Trump administration has reversed decades of US policy in the conflict, avoiding supporting the "two-state solution," the long-standing international formula that provides for a Palestinian state that coexists with Israel.

He has also recognized Jerusalem as the capital of Israel and moved his embassy there. More recently, US Secretary of State Mike Pompeo announced in November that the United States no longer saw Israel's settlements in the West Bank lands as "incompatible with international law," reversing decades of policies that were in line with the Most of the international community, which considers settlements. as illegal under international law.

Palestinian protesters in the occupied city of Nablus in the West Bank have posters of the president of the United States, Donald Trump, during a protest against the decision of the United States to recognize Jerusalem as the capital of Israel (File: Majdi Mohammed / AP Photo )

Netanyahu announced during an election campaign last September that he intends to annex the Jordan Valley, a large strip of the West Bank occupied by Israel.

The Palestinian Authority of Abbas (PA) has publicly refused to engage politically with the Trump administration.

They fear that the plan will destroy their hopes for an independent state in the West Bank, East of Jerusalem and the Gaza Strip.

"If this agreement is announced with these rejected formulas, the leadership will announce a series of measures in which we safeguard our legitimate rights and demand that Israel assume all its responsibilities as an occupying power," Abu Rdeneh said Thursday. It seemed to refer to the repeated threats of dissolving the Palestinian Authority, which has limited autonomy in parts of the West Bank occupied by Israel. That would force Israel to resume responsibility for providing basic services to millions of Palestinians.

Economic side of the plan

In June, the White House announced the economic part of Trump's peace plan and sought his support at a conference of world finance ministers in Bahrain, which was boycotted by the Palestinians.

It proposes a $ 50 billion investment plan that would create a global investment fund to raise the Palestinian and neighboring economies of the Arab state, and finance a five billion dollar transport corridor to connect the occupied West Bank and Gaza.

Palestinian leaders said the meeting avoided a political agreement based on a two-state solution, describing it as an attempt by the US administration and some of its allies in the region to "liquidate,quot; the Palestinian cause.

Jared Kushner makes his opening speech at the Bahrain Workshop in Manama, Bahrain (Reuters)

Trump's son-in-law, Jared Kushner, the White House advisor behind the plan, said earlier that he will not mention a two-state solution because "it means one thing to the Israelis, it means one thing to the Palestinians," although notion of a two-state solution that is the basis of conversations in the past.

In an interview last year with Al Jazeera, Kushner offered a glimpse of how the political process could be.

"I think we should all recognize that if there is ever an agreement, it will not be in line with the Arab peace initiative. It will be somewhere between the Arab peace initiative and somewhere between the Israeli position," he said.

Speaking to reporters on Thursday, Trump said he was surprised that both Netanyahu and Gantz were willing to take a break from the March 2 election campaign to join him in Washington, DC.

It was believed that the US UU. He was delaying the publication of the peace plan until Israel had a permanent government. Those calculations may have changed as the stalemate in Israeli politics seems to continue even longer.

Trump may also be looking for a boost from evangelical and pro-Israel supporters, as the Senate considers whether he will be removed from office after he was dismissed last month, and as he prepares for a re-election battle this year.