Trump pushed Mexico to block his border. A caravan of migrants proves it.

Dozens of the National Guard … I am on the border between Guatemala and Mexico. This bridge is the main crossing for migrant caravans on their way to the United States. But this group, which left Honduras in mid-January, is about to collide with a barrier. And they are still more than 1,000 miles from the U.S. border. Mexico should not allow millions of people to try to enter our country. Last year, President Trump threatened Mexico with import tariffs if the country did not seal its southern border. Therefore, Mexico deployed a newly formed security force to block the entry of migrants. Now, this wave of about 4,000 migrants is putting the application here for its latest test. I wanted to see how Mexico would handle the challenge. What I found is a country, which takes a much harder line on its southern border, in response to American pressure. After rejecting migrants, Mexican authorities begin to let small groups pass to register for Migration. It is a legal obligation and also a way to break the caravan. Once in Mexico, the first thing migrants hear is a warning from the US. UU. That is repeated through a speaker. And then, an offer to send them home. At the end of the day, about 2,000 migrants had registered to stay in Mexico, many with the goal that one day they still reach the US. UU. Back next to Guatemala, more are waiting for their turn. I meet Alex Valladares. Actually, he was deported from the United States last year. He had lived there illegally for three years. in perspective Now he hopes that if he registers, Mexico will allow him to stay and work legally. But what he doesn't know is that most of the caravans that were registered will end up deported to their homes. It's a new day, and more immigrants have reached the border, undeterred and ready to cross into Mexico. This time, some Mexican authorities request on behalf of the group, asking for compassion to allow them to continue the caravan. But Mexico does not move. Then, the group resorts to Plan B. Border security is waiting for them. On the other side of the river, the confrontation ends with migrants returning to Guatemala. Those who passed by the border guards are persecuted to be deported. Between a wave of people to the south and pressure from the north, Mexico was choosing to tighten its border and give the Trump Administration what it wants.