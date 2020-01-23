Trump political trial test day four: all the latest updates | News

%MINIFYHTML9d630380ecf10e21b33c4589dea6391011% %MINIFYHTML9d630380ecf10e21b33c4589dea6391012%

The United States Senate, controlled by Republicans, will hear a second day of arguments against President Donald Trump when the trial trial enters its fourth day on Thursday.

In six days of presentations, the president's defense team and Democratic lawmakers from the House of Representatives will try to convince senators to join his side to acquit or condemn Trump.

The leaders of the House of Democrats on Wednesday began discussing their case first, detailing in eight hours of proceedings the schedule of Trump's campaign of political pressure on Ukraine. Managers have a total of 24 hours for three days to present their arguments, before the Trump defense team has the same amount of time to present their case.

The trial began on Tuesday with a marathon debate session that finally culminated in a partisan vote in favor of the resolution of the Senate majority leader, Mitch McConnell, which describes the rules for the political trial, while 11 amendments proposed by the Democrats were rejected.

As the Democrats present the second day of their case against Trump, here are all the latest updates as of Thursday, January 23:

Schumer optimistic after the first day of arguments

Senate minority leader Chuck Schumer gave an optimistic tone on Thursday, shortly before the House of Democrats' managers began their second day of arguments for the impeachment of President Donald Trump.

"It could have been the first time that many of my Republican colleagues heard the whole story, the whole narrative from beginning to end, without interruptions," Schumer said in reports at press conferences.

"He may have planted the first seed in their minds that, yes, maybe the president did something very wrong here," he added.

Trump starts the day with a storm of tweets

Trump began the fourth day of the trial trial against him by tweeting and retweeting at least eight times to circumvent the process and the Democrats involved.

"The Democratic House did not give us lawyers, not a single witness, but now demands that the Republican Senate present the witnesses that the House never sought, did not even request. They had the opportunity, but they tried to rush. The unjust and corrupt majority listening in the history of Congress! "He wrote in a tweet.

In another tweet, he referred to a letter signed by 21 Republican state attorney generals, informed by local media, in which he asked senators to reject articles of political judgment.

On Wednesday, Trump broke his record for most tweets or retweets in a single day while in office, according to Factba.se, A service that collects and analyzes data about the Trump presidency.

Who are the house administrators?

The House of Representatives appointed seven Democrats to present their case against Trump, which began on Tuesday. They will have 24 hours for three days to expose everything.

What evidence has come out since Trump was charged?

Democrats have expressed their desire for more witnesses and documents for the Senate trial. During his initial arguments, the House's chief manager, Adam Schiff, referred to the new evidence that emerged since Trump was dismissed in December.

That evidence includes:

Statements by Ukrainian businessman Lev Parnas

An offer by former national security adviser John Bolton to testify if the Senate cites him

A government surveillance report that says the Trump administration violated the key laws of the federal budget by unilaterally withholding aid from Ukraine

Emails and media reports that shed more light on the machinations surrounding the retained aid.

This artist's sketch shows the political trial manager Schiff presenting an argument in the political trial of President Donald Trump (File: Dana Verkouteren / The Associated Press)

Update: What rules did the Senate approve for the trial?

Here is a breakdown of how the trial will work based on the resolution passed early Wednesday.

Each party will have 24 hours for three days to present their case (that means the initial arguments could last up to six days).

After discussions, senators will have 16 hours to ask questions, submitted in writing.

After the question and answer session, the Senate is likely to debate whether to cite witnesses and documents.

The evidence of the house will be automatically admitted for registration unless there is a motion to discard any evidence.

What has happened so far?

On Tuesday, technically the second day of the trial, but on the first full day of the proceedings, the Senate voted along partisan lines to approve the resolution of the rules of the Senate majority leader, Mitch McConnell, after almost 12 Discussion hours

Meanwhile, 11 amendments introduced by the Democrats were blocked.

On Wednesday, the chairman of the House of Representatives Intelligence Committee, Adam Schiff, the head of the House of Representatives at the trial, began presenting the case against Trump by exposing the schedule of his alleged pressure campaign on Ukraine.

