Trump moves to block visas for pregnant women in "birth tourism,quot;

WASHINGTON – The State Department on Thursday gave more power to visa officers to prevent pregnant women abroad from visiting the United States and ordered them to stop "birth tourism," trips designed to obtain citizenship for their children .

The administration is using the new rule, which goes into effect on Friday, to pressure consular officials abroad to reject women who believe they enter the United States specifically to obtain citizenship for their children when giving birth. Visas covered by the new rule are granted to those seeking to visit for pleasure, medical treatment or seeing friends and family.

Conservatives have long protested against what they call "anchor babies," born on American soil and used by their parents to bring other family members. President Trump also criticized the constitutional provision granted by citizens to the majority of babies born on American soil.

%MINIFYHTMLc8c094fc61db112179791dc14c6d70c713% %MINIFYHTMLc8c094fc61db112179791dc14c6d70c714%

It is not clear if such "birth tourism,quot; is a significant phenomenon or if "anchor babies,quot; do lead to substantial immigration, but many conservatives believe that both problems are real and serious. The Trump administration has repeatedly moved to calm conservative immigration concerns, which President Trump has often stoked.