Trump moves to block visas for pregnant women in "birth tourism,quot;

WASHINGTON – The State Department on Thursday gave more power to visa officers to prevent pregnant women abroad from visiting the United States and ordered them to stop "birth tourism," trips designed to obtain citizenship for their children .
The administration is using the new rule, which goes into effect on Friday, to pressure consular officials abroad to reject women who believe they enter the United States specifically to obtain citizenship for their children when giving birth. Visas covered by the new rule are granted to those seeking to visit for pleasure, medical treatment or seeing friends and family.
Conservatives have long protested against what they call "anchor babies," born on American soil and used by their parents to bring other family members. President Trump also criticized the constitutional provision granted by citizens to the majority of babies born on American soil.
It is not clear if such "birth tourism,quot; is a significant phenomenon or if "anchor babies,quot; do lead to substantial immigration, but many conservatives believe that both problems are real and serious. The Trump administration has repeatedly moved to calm conservative immigration concerns, which President Trump has often stoked.
"Birth tourism poses risks to national security," wrote Carl C. Risch, deputy secretary of consular affairs at the State Department, in the final rule. "The birth tourism industry is also plagued with criminal activities, including international criminal schemes."
It was already unlikely that consular officials would grant visas to women who believed they were traveling to the United States only to give birth. But with the new rule, the White House seems to be signaling to overseas officials that people close to giving birth will be added to a growing list of unwanted immigrants in the United States, a list that includes the poor, the Most refugees and asylum. Looking for migrants.
Stephanie Grisham, White House press secretary, said in a statement that the new rule seeks to stop those who seek "automatic and permanent US citizenship for their children by giving birth on American soil."
"It will also defend US taxpayers from having their hard earned dollars diverted to finance direct and subsequent costs associated with birth tourism," Grisham said. "The integrity of US citizenship must be protected."
The rule raises the burden of proof for pregnant women applying for tourist visas by establishing in writing that giving birth in the country "is an inadmissible basis,quot; for visiting the United States. Even if women say they are entering the country to receive medical treatment, a legitimate factor for visa eligibility, an applicant must show that they have enough money to pay for such treatment to the satisfaction of the officer. The woman must also demonstrate that the medical care sought was not available in her country of origin.
"If an applicant's answers to this line of questions are not credible, that may give reasons to consular officials to question whether the applicant qualifies for a visa," Mr. Risch said in the rule.
The new policy does not change the orientation given to airport officials working for the Department of Homeland Security, which means that visa eligibility changes would occur outside the United States, not at the airport immigration counters.
It is also unclear how effective the new rule will be. Some visas allow foreigners to visit the United States several times over the course of up to 10 years, so an applicant can be granted a visa, become pregnant years later and still be allowed to visit the country.
"Unless DHS changes the way its officers interpret pleasure trips to be consistent with the State Department rule, so people will still come to the United States to give birth. This will not prevent that happen, "said Theresa Cardinal Brown, director of immigration and cross-border policy at the Bipartisan Policy Center.
But those abroad who apply for visas near the delivery date could be denied, he said.