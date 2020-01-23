Tranmere 2 – 1 Watford

Report how the Watford youth team is sent by the team 46 places below them in the Football League





Paul Mullin overtime winner set a dream draw for Tranmere

Paul Mullin's header in overtime organized a FA Cup clash with Man Utd for Tranmere after a 2-1 victory over Watford in Prenton Park.

Mullin faced a blow to nod to the League One team ahead for the second time at night in his reorganized third-round FA Cup game, and knocked out a Watford youth team that included four players who made Your first start.

The hosts had taken a lead in the first half through the end of Emmanuel Monthe from a corner, but after the break the substitute Kaylen Hinds leveled up with a powerful final for the Premier League team.

With just over 48 hours of rest before Sunday’s fourth round draw with United for the winner, the least he wanted was either overtime, but when the winner could not be found, he followed half an extra hour, with Mullin's goal a minute before half-time that caused euphoria for Micky Mellon's third level team came the final whistle.

How Tranmere created the Manchester United clash

Watford manager Nigel Pearson made 11 changes for the FA Cup replay in Sky Bet League One Tranmere.

No one who started Tuesday's defeat at Aston Villa appeared on the team, although five in the initial lineup played in the 3-3 first match between the two sides on January 4.

The new signing, Joao Pedro, made its first start, having appeared in the original meeting on Vicarage Road, as well as players under 23, Mason Barrett, Callum Whelan and Joseph Hungbo.

Tranmere made a change from Saturday's defeat to Ipswich, with Corey Blackett-Taylor replacing Alex Woodyard, who was tied to the cup.

A nuisance was seen in the letters when Tranmere took a 36-minute lead through Monthe.

Emmanuel Monthe put Tranmere forward in the first half

The center, for a corner of Corey Blackett-Taylor, flew home from inside a pole for a goal that was no more than the hosts deserved.

It was Monthe's third goal in his last four games (he also hit Vicarage Road and Saturday's 2-1 loss to Ipswich) and it was enough to give Rovers a part-time advantage at Prenton Park.

Watford seemed more dangerous after the break and tied at 68 minutes through substitute Kaylen Hinds.

The 21-year-old, who entered the break, drilled his shot through a crowd of players in the collapse of a corner.

Rovers had the opportunity to snatch the victory, but neither they nor Watford could find a breakthrough in the final stages of the 90 minutes, sending the third round replay in overtime.

Once again, Tranmere took the lead in overtime through substitute Mullin, who headed to the far post.

Whats Next?

Tranmere is directly in a fourth-round home game with Manchester United on Sunday at 3 p.m., while Watford's next game is Everton at home on February 1 at 3 p.m.