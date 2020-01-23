Tracee Ellis Ross supposedly dating the creator & # 39; Black-ish & # 39; Kenya Barris

%MINIFYHTMLbd8aaf71470c3d4f50c5819892a3c6ca11% %MINIFYHTMLbd8aaf71470c3d4f50c5819892a3c6ca12%

It is still unclear since when the actress and the creator of the ABC series began dating, since the first one is notoriously private when it comes to her personal life.

Apparently, love is in the air on the set of "Blackish"The words on the streets are that Tracee Ellis Ross He is currently in relation to Kenya Barris, the creator of the ABC series. Love B. Scott was the first to report this story.

However, it is still unclear when they started dating, since none of them have responded to the rumors so far. There is also the possibility that Tracee does not address his new romance considering that it is notoriously private when it comes to his personal life. The "Dad's girls"The star said earlier in an interview:" I was born in a very public family, so I gained a relationship for myself with what is important … [and] with what I am afraid of in my life. "

She continued: "I don't make a decision [that] & # 39; I will never talk about my relationships & # 39; or anything like that. Certainly it is not a decision that I made or anything like that, but there are certain things that are sacred to me which is not for public consumption. They are mine. "

Until today, Tracee only had at least one known relationship, since he once dated music executive Abou "Bu" Thiam. It is unclear when the ex separated, although About said earlier that the two still had a "genuine and unconditional relationship" despite the separation. He added the reason for the separation, "She is in a place in her career that if I can't give her all of me, I don't want to waste … no … waste her time, but I don't want to put her in that space … So why not give him the chance to find someone else who can. "

Meanwhile, Kenya was in a 20-year marriage with Dr. Rania "Rainbow" Barris. He filed for divorce from his wife now separated in August 2019.