Toya Johnson's daughter, Reginae Carter, tells fans how to become the best version of themselves

Toya Johnson fans already love their hats, which they are selling on their website. Women know that they protect your hair while you sleep and Toya fans appreciated them very much.

Now, come back with new items that you added on the website and you can check the news below.

‘We just added our comfortable BBH sleepwear to the site! Buy now beforebedheadz.com ❤️ @beforebedheadz ’Toya captioned his post.

Fans were very excited and made sure to tell Toya this in the comments section.

Someone exclaimed: "Yessssssssss, this is a must for me," and another follower said the following: "Go on !!!!!!" This is a great addition! Beauty and hustle. 💕 ’

Another excited sponsor said: "Oh yes, I will definitely buy sleepwear!"

One of Toya's fans asked him the following: ‘Please bring back Toya's hair! I haven't had packages that have lasted so long since your hair @toyajohnson. "

In other interesting news, it seems that Toya's daughter, Reginae Carter, plans to change her life.

He posted a video on his social media account with Will Smith that you can see below.

‘Who is ready to end bad habits and stop allowing our past to determine our future? The change is good! Betting on yourself is even better ❤️ Be true to yourself! One more thing … Walk in each room and know who you are, but make the energy so vibrant that people run to you and not far from you. "Nae captioned his post.

A fan commented: & # 39; I am literally going through this, I realized that I was not being myself and that is why it falls apart, it is like the world I knew, it is only accessories, stage equipment, fantasy .. I need to intervene in who I am not necessarily who I want to be, the rest will come and stay! How could it not be now that you live in truth❤️ ’

Nae fans are happy to see that he is doing well after the breakup with YFN Lucci.



