To the Boys' new trailer will give you butterflies

Wednesday the final TO All the boys: P.S. I still love you The trailer debuted, and is guaranteed to give it butterflies. In the highly anticipated sequel to 2018 Netflix hit To all the boys I've loved before, Wool Condor Y Noah Centineo Repeat his roles as Lara Jean Covey and Peter Kavinsky and resume his love story where he left it. Only this time, they are a real couple.

Taking place a year after pretending to be a boyfriend and girlfriend to make Peter's ex-jealous, and, you know, all of Lara Jean's letters to her former loves were unearthed, Lara Jean first navigates her royal relationship and accepts reality dating the most popular boy in school. "Sometimes I wish my boyfriend was more anonymous," he tells his friend Lucas (played by Trezzo Maharo)