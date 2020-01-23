To the Boys' new trailer will give you butterflies

Whoa, whoa, whoa!
Wednesday the final TO All the boys: P.S. I still love you The trailer debuted, and is guaranteed to give it butterflies. In the highly anticipated sequel to 2018 Netflix hit To all the boys I've loved before, Wool Condor Y Noah Centineo Repeat his roles as Lara Jean Covey and Peter Kavinsky and resume his love story where he left it. Only this time, they are a real couple.
Taking place a year after pretending to be a boyfriend and girlfriend to make Peter's ex-jealous, and, you know, all of Lara Jean's letters to her former loves were unearthed, Lara Jean first navigates her royal relationship and accepts reality dating the most popular boy in school. "Sometimes I wish my boyfriend was more anonymous," he tells his friend Lucas (played by Trezzo Maharo)
But even with its picturesque carnival dates and strong bond, the relationship of Lara Jean and Peter is put to the test when John Ambrose McClaren (Jordan Fisher) enters to scene. Another recipient of his old love letters, is delighted to meet and seems to be in love with Lara Jean. And as the progress progresses, we realize that she could also feel something for her love of high school.
Struggling to make sense of his emotions, he says in a voiceover: "I thought having a boyfriend meant that the idea of other boys completely abandoned your mind. I didn't want to think about what it could have been, but it was."
In need of support and guidance, Lara Jean is supported by her sisters and friends. Among them is Stormy (played by Holland Taylor) which offers some advice to the confused teenager: "I think it's exciting. Almost everyone in my love relationships overlap each other."
In the end, Lara Jean has to make a decision. Looking at her next move as a montage of sweet moments between her, Peter and John Ambroise play, she says: "I thought I wanted happily ever after, but we're still at the beginning."
See who Lara Jean chooses when To all the boys: P.S. I still love you starts airing on February 12.
