Tiny Harris's daughter, Zonnique Pullins shows her gym look and fans love it

Zonnique Pullins shows fans their gym look, and people are here for that. She has a really beautiful body, and people made sure to tell her this in the comments. Zonnique says this is a rare moment when combined with her gym attire.

Here is the publication that Tiny's daughter shared, which includes two beautiful photos in which Zonnique flaunts her natural beauty. Fans appreciate the fact that Zonnique had no cosmetic intervention.

It is probably not far-fetched to say that these days a woman with a natural body is rarely seen in the entertainment world.

"A rare observation of me in the gym really matches,quot; Well (protected by email), "Zonnique emphasizes his post.

Someone said: & # 39; Man these days, I will not stumble into a construction zone in the gym … haha, you look great, keep it up, honey & # 39 ;, and a follower joked and posted this: & # 39; The gym is for work, not for publishing & # 39; 😂😂 😂 Baby girl Hustle gang.

A follower said: "You were always thin and thick, but now you are thick and I love,quot; ❤️ "and another Instagram installer praised Zonnique:" You are still beautiful. I saw you in concert with your mother in Philadelphia and you and all the people on that bill surprised me. Take care. & # 39;

Apart from this, the day before, Zonnique shared a photo on his social media account in which he is announcing a hair product. She says it helped her a lot with hair growth.

"Thanks to @nbhairboutique's natural hair growth oil for letting my hair grow, the blonde is finally growing and I'm excited and I want to get your own bottle @nbhairboutique," Zonnique wrote in her post.

Ad

Anyway, their fans are more interested in the new music that Zonnique continues to postpone these days. They can't wait for their new songs, and people ask on social media to publish something new.



Post views:

0 0