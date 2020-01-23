Tinder to add the panic button function for wrong dates

%MINIFYHTMLc576c10738c530753847209c9d14e9ad11% %MINIFYHTMLc576c10738c530753847209c9d14e9ad12%

# Roommates, if you are a member of a dating application, you probably had a bad date or two, well, Tinder (one of the most popular dating applications) is now introducing a panic button function for protection additional in case Your appointment takes a dangerous turn.

@ RollingStone reports that a new series of security features are being introduced in Tinder, the most notable being a panic button, to better protect users if they feel insecure during an appointment. The new features are scheduled to arrive in late January and work with the Noonlight security application, in which Tinder's parent company, Match Group, recently bought a stake. The same security features will also appear in other Match Group dating applications, such as OKCupid and PlentyOfFish.

The security features of Noonlight for Tinder will begin with a profile badge, which allows users to log in to certain details about their dates, including time, location and information about the person they meet. Noonlight will share this information with the authorities if the alarm is activated. Once activated, users will be asked to enter a code; If they don't, a dispatcher will send them a text message. If a user does not respond to the text, they will receive a phone call and if the call is also ignored, emergency services will be alerted.

It is important to keep in mind that, for the alarm function to work, users must allow their location to be tracked on a date. However, Tinder emphasizes that user location data will not be sold to affiliated third parties or used for other marketing purposes.

Mandy Ginsberg, CEO of Match Group, said the following about the new features:

“You should run a dating business as if you were a mother. I think a lot about security, especially on our platforms, and what we can do to reduce bad behavior. There are many things we tell users to do. But if we can provide tools in addition to that, we should also do it. ”

Tinder also plans to launch new verification services to ensure that users really look like their photos. The focus on security comes after Tinder has faced intense criticism for not protecting users after multiple reports of murders and sexual assaults that have occurred through dates made through the application.

