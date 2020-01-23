Tina Fey, excited to transform the & # 39; bad girls & # 39; Broadway in a new movie

%MINIFYHTML7a1b575f7195c5070372065d186dbe2d11% %MINIFYHTML7a1b575f7195c5070372065d186dbe2d12%

The star of & # 39; 30 Rock & # 39; is partnering with his former boss of & # 39; Saturday Night Live & # 39 ;, Lorne Michaels, to produce the adaptation of the theatrical production of Paramount Pictures.

Funny Tina Fey will take "Mean Girls" to the big screen with a new movie based on the Broadway musical of the same name.

The "30 rocks"Star helped adapt his 2004 teen comedy to the stage in 2017, and is now working to turn theater production into a movie for Paramount Pictures.

Fey will produce the new project with its previous one "Saturday night live"Chief, Lorne Michaels, who previously helped develop the original"Bad Girls"movie, which starred Lindsay Lohan Y Rachel McAdams, and his musical incarnation.

"I am very excited to bring & # 39; Mean Girls & # 39; to the big screen," Fey shares in a statement.

"It has been incredibly gratifying to see how much the film and musical have meant to the public. I have spent 16 years with these characters now. They are my Marvel Universe, and I love them so much."

The information about the casting has not yet been revealed, but Fey's husband and composer Jeff Richmondand lyricist Nell Benjamin He will take care of the movie's music.

The announcement of the film coincides with the news that the musical "Mean Girls" will go to the West End of London in the spring of 2021, three years after its Broadway premiere.