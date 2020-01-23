Tiger Woods overcomes the nervous start to shoot opening 69 at Torrey Pines | Golf news

















1:27



Tiger Woods was glad to return the blow from an erratic start, as it shot 69 out of three below on the opening day of the Farmers Insurance Open

Tiger Woods was glad to return the blow from an erratic start, as it shot 69 out of three below on the opening day of the Farmers Insurance Open

Tiger Woods admitted that he had to control his adrenaline while reflecting on a solid 69 first round at the Farmers Insurance Open.

The possibility of returning to the competition almost improved to that of 44 in the first tee, but after bogey his second hole, he calmed down with a birdie in the 13th, his fourth, and a birdie in the second nine. dragged him to three of the advantage at the end of the first day.

Woods admitted that he was full of adrenaline on the first tee

Woods, eight-time winner at Torrey Pines, including the 2008 US Open, knows very well the importance of scoring in the North Course easier, and was happy with how he defended himself from his first spot in almost perfect conditions. On the coast of California.

The current champion of the Masters made birdie in three of the four pairs, including one in his final hole to leave him in good shape before his second round in the toughest south field on Friday afternoon, live at Sky Sports Golf starting at 5 p.m..

Get the best prices and book a round in one of 1,700 courses in the UK and Ireland

"I felt it was a positive start, and the golf course could definitely be achieved today, for sure," said Woods, who will surpass Sam Snead as the all-time main winner on the PGA Tour with his next victory. "I felt that I did a good job there, and I have many positive aspects to take to Campo Sur tomorrow."

"I know the golf course quite well, but it's going to play a little harder than the North. Overall, I'm glad to have something in red today."

"I was definitely feeling the adrenaline on the first tee. I missed the competition and was trying to keep everything as calm as possible."

Woods made five birdies in his first round of 2020

"I didn't do a very good job at the beginning, I did a quick bogey early but I felt that I defended myself."

Woods was also happy to grant defeat to fellow game player and 2017 champion Jon Rahm in driving distance bets, but he was delighted with his accuracy outside the jerseys.

PGA Live Golf Tour Live

He added: "Well, I felt that I drove a little better today, but I can't keep up with & # 39; Rahmbo & # 39 ;, are you kidding me? When I decide to quit, I don't have that team anymore.

"But I felt that I was hitting the ball, my starting line was a little tighter, which was nice and, in general, very happy that I received something in red that is heading south."