Tiger Woods crawls by three after opening round 69 at Torrey Pines

Tiger Woods shot a 69 of 3 under par in its first round of the Farmers Insurance Open in Torrey Pines.

Woods, who was looking for a 83rd record victory on the PGA tour in a course where he had raised eight titles previously, loaded five birdies at a promising start in San Diego.

The 44-year-old was three of the 6-lead under the Sebastian Cappelen set.

Woods, who started in the last nine, recovered from a bogey on 11 to claim birdies on 13 and par 5 17, but dropped another shot to make the even level turn.

He closed the round with three more little birds and only lost an eagle in the fifth after a 20-foot putt failed to the left.

"Overall, I am satisfied," he said later. "I feel like I drove a little better today.

"My starting lines were a little tighter, which was nice. I missed competing, so I was just trying to keep everything as calm as possible."