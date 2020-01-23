Tiger Shroff will work with Jackie Shroff for the first time in Baaghi 3

The Tiger Shroff Baaghi franchise is ready for its third installment. The first two parts of the movie have done great business at the box office and are known for their mind-blowing action scenes. Now we hear that the creators have cornered Jackie Shroff to play Tiger's father in the movie. According to a leading newspaper, producer Sajid Nadiadwala thought of bringing the real-life father, Jackie Shroff, to play the father of Tiger's reel, since the role is fleshy enough for the veteran. This is the first time the father-son duo will share the screen. In 2017, Jackie and Tiger Shroff had shared the stage at the Filmfare Awards, where the young star paid tribute to her dance icons.

Baaghi 3 also stars Riteish Deshmukh, who will be playing Tiger's brother in the movie. The film also brings together the original Baaghi couple: Tiger and Shraddha Kapoor. Baaghi 3 premieres on March 6, 2020. His latest film, War along with Hrithik Roshan, created the story by becoming the best Bollywood starter. It is also among the best collectors of the year. We are very excited about the next Tiger. What's the matter with you?