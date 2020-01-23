Three big questions after the dazzling debut of Zion Williamson in the NBA with Pelicans

Throughout three quarters of his NBA debut, Zion Williamson was largely invisible, a challenge for someone weighing between 6 and 6 and 284 pounds.

But like a tourist visiting Bourbon Street, the Pelicans rookie refused to end his night in silence.

Williamson erupted for 17 consecutive points over a three-minute period in Wednesday's final draw against the Spurs, lighting a fire under the crowd at the Smoothie King Center. That explosion alone was enough to validate the hype around selection number 1, which was inserted in the first five after missing the first 44 games of his rookie season with a knee injury.

San Antonio finally defeated New Orleans with Williamson finishing the last quarter on the bench (more on that later), but his performance brings some questions about his future to the forefront. Let's start with an easy …

So, Zion is going to be a lot of fun, right?

Oh hell yes.

Sit back and enjoy these highlights The tension when the ball hangs in the air followed by the release when it touches the bottom of the net, simply a delight.

The 19-year-old made some history with his line of statistics: 22 points (8 of 11 from the field, 4 of 4 from a range of 3 points), seven rebounds, three assists and five turnovers in 18 minutes. He is the only player to take four triples and drain them all in a debut game, by Elias Sports. He is also the first player in league history to score at least 22 points while playing less than 20 minutes in a debut game, and set a new franchise record for points in a debut, beating another former No. 1 by Anthony Davis (21 points against the Spurs in 2012).

Almost all of its production occurred during the fourth quarter explosion when Williamson tried to set the building on fire.

Zion Williamson's debut First three quarters Fourth trimester points 5 5 17 Field objectives 2-3 6-8 3-point field goals 0-0 4-4 Bounces 4 4 3 Assists one two Minutes Played 11:41 6:37

"There is a lot of potential there," Pelicans coach Alvin Gentry said. "It was good to see him do that. I think there is a very, very high ceiling that he can reach. He can reach it."

It is unreasonable to wait for this type of performance every night, but Williamson will quickly make the Pelicans rise in the League Pass classification. It is a special talent, capable of forcing you to stop what you are doing and allow your energy to jump off the screen and consume you.

Please, gods of basketball, keep this guy healthy.

What challenges will Zion face the rest of the season?

The late emergence of Williamson obscured his initial struggles. His grip was a little loose and the game moved a little fast for him, resulting in five turnovers.

In his first rotation, for example, he floated to the center of the floor after Lonzo Ball rejected a screen, then a Derrick Favors cut was lost. Williamson is an underrated pin, so with more games under his belt, he should have a better idea of ​​offensive spacing and time.

Speaking of space, Williamson should have enough space along the perimeter if the Spurs defense is an indication of what he will find in the coming months. Even in Williamson's third triple, the center of the Spurs, Jakob Poeltl, was hanging from the elbow, challenging Williamson to hit another outside shot.

It would be great for the Pelicans if Williamson never loses a triple for the rest of his career, but they can't consistently expect this level of shooting. He never made more than three shots from beyond the goal during any of his Duke games, so this is a new territory. He doesn't need to be Stephen Curry, he just needs the defenders to respect him.

On the other side of the ball, Williamson was lost in some possessions. You must be more defensively locked, or smart opponents will take advantage. Watch as Trey Lyles goes through the back door after Williamson loses sight of him.

The defense of the NBA is difficult. Zion will have to be more locked up than he was at school. LMA publication. Pels go double. Zion does the work of zoning on the weak side well. In the beginning, Lonzo is clearly there for Forbes: Zion jumping around allows his man Lyles to back down a dump. pic.twitter.com/2ZR5Hgagt7 – SCOUTWITHBRYAN (@ScoutWithBryan) January 23, 2020

Obvious warning: the Zion season began in Game 45. In the words of Aaron Rodgers, "Five letters here … R-E-L-A-X,quot;. There will be spectacular highlights, but there will also be difficult times.

How long will the pelicans keep Zion in this minute plan?

With 5:23 remaining in the regulation and the Pelicans down by three, Williamson was eliminated and never re-entered the game. The decision to sit Williamson was taken from Gentry's hands, as medical personnel really pressured Gentry to withdraw him at the beginning of the quarter, according to ESPN's Marc Spears.

The Pelicans medical team knows Zion's body better than anyone. It is easy to understand the thought process. He is the future of the franchise, so why risk his health in his debut? Follow the script.

Still, the pelicans will have to allow Williamson to spread their wings at some point. You can never find a rhythm if you are always worried about returning to the bank three or four minutes in a room.

"Honestly, at that time, I am not thinking about longevity," Williamson said. "I'm thinking of winning the game. So it was very difficult."

If New Orleans wants to reach the playoffs, and a recent report from ESPN Adrian Wojnarowski It indicates that this is the case: Williamson cannot be restricted forever. It's only a matter of time before his conditioning recovers and the Pelicans unleash him completely.