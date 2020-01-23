Thomas Pieters has an advantage in the Omega Dubai Desert Classic | Golf news

%MINIFYHTML94bab6c0a460636af9f03f4acaffff6211% %MINIFYHTML94bab6c0a460636af9f03f4acaffff6212%





Thomas Pieters took advantage of the initial advantage in Dubai

%MINIFYHTML94bab6c0a460636af9f03f4acaffff6213% %MINIFYHTML94bab6c0a460636af9f03f4acaffff6214%

Thomas Pieters impressed on the tough scoring conditions to gain a one-shot advantage after the inaugural round of the Omega Dubai Desert Classic.

Pieters loaded eight birdies in 67 of less than five at the Emirates Golf Club, where narrow streets, thick and fast greens meant that only 29 players broke the pair on Thursday.

Get the best prices and book a round in one of 1,700 courses in the UK and Ireland

The Belgian has a limited advantage over early starter David Lipsky, who scored a 68 in the opening round, while Eddie Pepperell is in the group two strokes and Bryson DeChambeau began his title defense with a two below 70.

DeChambeau achieved a seven-shot victory in Dubai in 2019

"I've been working very hard on my job," Pieters said. Sky sports. "I just wanted to see some progress and I saw it today. I hope we can continue like this, but I know I'm hitting it well and I look forward to the next three days."

Starting in the last nine, Pieters opened with successive birdies and recorded more gains on days 13, 15 and 18 to arrive at turn 32 and at the top of the leaderboard.

Pieters seeks a first victory in the European Circuit since 2016

Pieters backed down after following a double bogey in the first with a shot dropped in the next, only to make three consecutive birdies from the fifth to set the club's goal.

Lipsky mixed five birdies with a single spot in the three-quarter par of the morning wave, while Shaun Norris held a two-shot lead until he tripled the ninth, his last hole, to close a 69 of three below.

Lipsky started the week as world No. 198

Pepperell finished with consecutive birdies and Kurt Kitayama made a start of the week without setbacks to join Norris in the third draw, while DeChambeau made birdies in his last hole to reach three of the advantage.

Four bogeys on a five-hole stretch saw Matt Fitzpatrick sign for a double of 74 and Tommy Fleetwood fought for a 75th opening round, while last week's Abu Dhabi champion Lee Westwood was unable to register a birdie at A six out of 78.

Live European Tour Golf Live

Watch the Omega Dubai Desert Classic all week live on Sky Sports. Live coverage continues on Friday from 7:30 a.m. at Sky Sports Golf.