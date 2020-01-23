This is how Gwyneth Paltrow's controversial vagina candle emerged

Gwyneth Paltrowthe vagina candle is still The only thing people can talk about.

On Wednesday, the founder of Goop made things clear in the candle "This Smells Like My Vagina,quot; of the brand. Late night with Seth Meyers, revealing that it was not originally intended that the controversial name of the candle be in the final product.

"It started as a joke," he told the host Seth Meyers. "I was with & # 39; The Nose & # 39; Douglas Little… and we were playing a little. And I smelled this beautiful thing and thought, & # 39; This smells like my vagina & # 39 ;. And I was joking, obviously. "

Despite his intentions, the joke ended up being a surprisingly attractive name for Goop's latest innovation. She added: "It really became something really fun where I was, A: really fun for us, but also a little punk rock."