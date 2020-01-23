This is how everything was done by Miranda Lambert in the wash

There are songs that are born from a melody. Another, a hook or chorus.

Rare is the song that begins with its title.

%MINIFYHTMLd2229f5ccab0390a3e0b84787ee1dc4a13% %MINIFYHTMLd2229f5ccab0390a3e0b84787ee1dc4a14%

And yet, that's exactly where Miranda Lambert"Everything comes out in the wash,quot; came from.

The song, released in July 2019 as the lead single of the seventh country star studio album WildcardHe gave Lambert his best opening on the Billboard Country Airplay list (where he debuted at number 19) in three years and rose from number 36 to 15 on the Hot Country Songs list. And by the end of the year, the small and stimulating portion of honky-tonk pop country that he sang had attracted the attention of the Recording Academy, winning Lambert and his co-writers. Lori McKenna, Hillary Lindsey Y Liz Rose (collectively known as Love Junkies) a nomination for Best Country Song in the 62nd Grammy Awards, held in Los Angeles on Sunday, January 26.

While Rose shared a writing credit with Lambert on her previous album, the two albums of 2016 The weight of these wings, Wildcard marks the first time the Love Junkies have appeared in the notes of one of the singer's albums. And because of the way McKenna describes the writing sessions that "Everything comes out in the wash,quot;, as well as "Way Too Pretty for Prison,quot;, "Fire Escape,quot; and "Track Record,quot;, emerged, we have the feeling that won the last.