This is how Ayushmann Khurrana's parents reacted to him playing a gay lover

Sand and melodrama clichés, Shubh Mangal Zyada Saavdhan (SMZS) trailer has shown us a gay love story in a normal way. And well, the credit goes to the creators and, of course, Ayushmann Khurrana for playing the lead role in the directorial debut of Hitesh Kewalya.

Ayushmann has a penchant for extravagant and unconventional roles. Roles that an actor would think twice before doing, Ayushmann simply goes ahead and interprets it aplomb. Shubh Mangal Zyada Savdhaan's trailer has him closing his lips with his co-star Jitendra Kumar. Today, in an interview with a newspaper, the actor shared what his parents thought about the trailer and his reaction to it. "They saw it in a loop and laughed completely. They loved it. I was moved by their reaction because I realized that the subject and my character had touched the sensitive fiber. They said they were proud of me for supporting Shubh Mangal." Zyada Saavdhan, who gives a strong message in the most entertaining way. They said it was an important movie, especially for parents, because I could give them the right message about parenting. "

Produced by Aanand L Rai and Bhushan Kumar, Shubh Mangal Zyada Saavdhan will premiere on February 21. After this movie, Ayushmann's next movie will be with Amitabh Bachchan. Titled Gulabo Sitaabo, it is directed by Shoojit Sircar.