The video shows the teenage daughter of & # 39; LHHA & # 39; Star Sierra Gates attacked by an adult woman at school

According to the VH1 personality lawyer, Paris Gates suffers injuries that include & # 39; a black eye, scratches and bruises all over the side of the face & # 39; Due to the attack.

Sierra Gates She is furious after learning what happened to her teenage daughter, Paris Gates, at school on January 22. A video of a cell phone has appeared showing Paris Gates getting involved in a fight with another student's father in a bathroom at North Atlanta High School.

In the blurry video, Paris was shown being attacked by parents while her friend tried to prevent her from attacking. According to reports, the fight arose from an argument between the 14-year-old girl and another student in the morning. Hell broke loose during lunch, after the other student allegedly helped her mother enter the campus so she could help her attack Paris.

<br />

Later, Sierra confirmed to the local news site that his 14-year-old daughter was injured due to the fight and was asked how the parents got involved. "I was heartbroken. I've been crying all day," "the"Love and Hip Hop: Atlanta"said the star." Seeing that his safety is not safe at school scares me a lot. "

Later, his lawyer detailed the injuries that Paris suffered: "The injuries were caused by the parents. A black eye, scratches and bruises all over the side of the face and the back of the head." Then he added: "That is a serious concern, not only for my client, Mrs. Gates, but also for other parents of students attending North Atlanta High School."

The Atlanta Public Schools police are investigating the case, since Sierra wants everyone, including the school, to be responsible.

Paris is Sierra's first daughter. She became pregnant with her son at age 15, which led her to drop out of high school and be expelled from her home. To support his daughter, he found a job at the South De Kalb shopping center as a makeup artist. Her work led her to start a career in the beauty industry at age 16.