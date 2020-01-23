The USS Montgomery uses a unique unmanned aerial vehicle during the live fire exercise – Defense Blog

The USS Montgomery (LCS 8) shoreline combat vessel with independence variants has used the single unmanned aerial vehicle, called MQ-8B Fire Scout, during a real fire exercise on January 12, 2020.

Montgomery is in a rotating deployment to USINDOPACOM, carrying out operations, exercises and visits to ports throughout the region and working from helmet to helmet with allied and associated navies to provide maritime security and stability, key pillars of a free Indo-Pacific and open.

During the recent exercise, sailors assigned to the USS Montgomery shoreline combat vessel with independence variant carried out the flight operation of the MQ-8B Navy Fire Scout of the Sea Combat Squadron 23 (HSC 23) helicopter.

The Fire Scout is the only unmanned aircraft of the Navy that operates on land and sea. The Fire Scout is a vertical take-off and landing UAV capable of carrying out surveillance, tracking and targeted missions.

The Navy has integrated a multimode maritime radar into the MQ-8B and tested an on-board weapons capability, the Advanced Precision Weapon System (APKWS). The MQ-8B Fire Scout has also demonstrated the ability to operate simultaneously with other manned aircraft while operating at sea.

The MQ-8B will be able to deploy Hellfire laser guided missiles or two packages of four 70 mm (2.75 inch) Hydra rockets or advanced precision laser guided rockets or two Northrop Grumman Viper Strike precision ammunition. Viper Strike has a global positioning system (GPS) guide and a semi-active laser finder.