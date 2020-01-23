Home Latest News The US Census UU. Start in a remote Alaskan village | USA...

The US Census UU. Start in a remote Alaskan village | USA news

By
Matilda Coleman
-
0
2
<pre><pre>The US Census UU. Start in a remote Alaskan village | USA news
%MINIFYHTML08d7d6b1aea3a56cb192d6ab849fc73011% %MINIFYHTML08d7d6b1aea3a56cb192d6ab849fc73012%

The United States has released its count once a decade of the entire population, beginning in the confines of Alaska.

While most people are expected to respond to the 2020 census online or by mail, in remote Alaskan villages, residents are counting residents.

Andy Gallacher of Al Jazeera reports from Toksook Bay on how a lifeguard can be for many Alaska natives.

%MINIFYHTML08d7d6b1aea3a56cb192d6ab849fc73013% %MINIFYHTML08d7d6b1aea3a56cb192d6ab849fc73014%

RELATED ARTICLES

NO COMMENTS

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

©