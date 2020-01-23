The United States imposes new visa rules for & # 39; birth tourism & # 39; for pregnant women | News

%MINIFYHTMLb33fb61f1aff13529361f778cf06959711% %MINIFYHTMLb33fb61f1aff13529361f778cf06959712%

From President Donald Trump The administration published new visa rules on Thursday aimed at restricting "birth tourism," in which women travel to the United States to give birth so their children can have a coveted U.S. passport.

Applicants will be denied tourist visas if consular officials determine they will come to the US. UU. Mainly to give birth, according to the rules of the Federal Register. It is a bigger obstacle to overcome, which shows that they travel to the US. UU. Because they have a medical need and not just because they want to give birth in the country.

People with medical needs will be treated like other foreigners who come to the US. UU. To receive medical treatment and must show that they have the money to pay for it, including transportation and living expenses.

The practice of traveling to the United States to give birth is fundamentally legal, although there are scattered cases of authorities who arrest operators of birth tourism agencies for visa fraud or tax evasion. And women are often honest about their intentions when they apply for visas and even show signed contracts with doctors and hospitals.

The State Department "does not believe that visiting the United States with the main purpose of obtaining U.S. citizenship for a child, by giving birth in the United States, an activity commonly known as & # 39; birth tourism & # 39 ;, it is a legitimate activity for pleasure or pleasure. recreational in nature ", in accordance with the new rules, which will take effect on Friday.

The Trump administration has been restricting all forms of immigration, but Trump has been particularly affected by the issue of citizenship by birthright: anyone born in the US. UU. It is considered a citizen, according to the Constitution. The Republican president criticized the practice and threatened to end it, but academics and members of his administration have said it is not so easy to do.

The regulation of tourist visas for pregnant women is a way to address the problem, but it raises questions about how officers would determine if a woman is pregnant and if a woman could be rejected by border agents who suspect she may be nearby. looking at her

Consular officials have no right to ask during visa interviews if a woman is pregnant or intends to do so. But they would still have to determine if a visa applicant would come to the US. UU. Mainly to give birth.

Critics say that, in addition to a rule that is difficult to apply, such restrictions unfairly point to women.

"Pregnant women. This is the administration now aimed at pregnant women," tweeted the representative of the United States, Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez. "When you select the most vulnerable, cruelty is the point."

Actress and activist Alyssa Milano called the rules a "new minimum."

"Just when you thought it couldn't get worse," he tweeted. "This is a new minimum."

Birth tourism is a lucrative business both in the United States and abroad. Companies take out advertisements and charge up to $ 80,000 to facilitate the practice, offering hotel rooms and medical care. Many of the women travel from Russia and China to give birth in the United States.

The United States has been taking strong action against the practice since before Trump took office.

"An entire industry of & # 39; birth tourism & # 39; has evolved to help pregnant women from other countries come to the United States to obtain U.S. citizenship for their children by giving birth in the United States and, therefore, grant your children the benefits of US citizenship, "in accordance with the rules of the State Department.

There are no figures on how many foreign women travel to the United States specifically to give birth. The Center for Immigration Studies, a group that advocates for stricter immigration laws, estimated that in 2012 some 36,000 women born abroad gave birth in the United States and then left the country.

"This rule will help eliminate the criminal activity associated with the birth tourism industry," according to the rules. "Recent federal accusations describe birth tourism schemes in which foreign citizens applied for visitor visas to come to the United States and lied to consular officials about the length of their trips, where they would stay and their purpose of travel."