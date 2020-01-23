The U.S. Air Force UU. Show dozens of A-10 wild boars in a massive "elephant walk,quot; exercise – Defense Blog

The United States Air Force on January 21 conducted a massive elephant walk at the Selfridge Air National Guard Base, launching ten A-10 Thunderbolt II, or the most affectionate A-10 Warthogs, in a row.

"An A-10 Thunderbolt II fighter jet flown here by pilots from the 107th Fighter Squadron performs an,quot; Elephant Walk "on the runway while deploying to Snowbird on January 21, 2020," according to a press release issued by wing 127. Public affairs.

An "elephant walk,quot; is a fundamental training element when preparing for global attack missions. This exercise refers to the close formation of military aircraft before takeoff.

The elephant walk shows the motto of 127th Wing, "We Stand Ready,quot;, and demonstrates the willingness and ability of the Wing to generate combat power at any time, according to a recent press release from the service.

American Military News previously reported that the maneuver in the photo is called "elephant walk,quot; due to the close formation of the military plane during taxiing before takeoff. The term originated in World War II when allied bomber operations consisted of 1,000 planes and their attacks were carried out in a single row, nose to fault that resembled elephants traveling to the waterhole.

As for airplanes, the A-10 Thunderbolt II has excellent maneuverability at low speeds and altitude, and is a highly accurate and survivable weapons delivery platform. The aircraft can prowl near battle areas for long periods of time and operate in low roof conditions and visibility. The wide combat radius and the short take-off and landing capability allow operations inside and outside locations near the front lines. Using night vision goggles, the A-10 pilots can perform their missions during the dark.