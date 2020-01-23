The Sundance Film Festival is losing money and influence, says Insiders, as the event begins in Park City, Utah

For the past four decades, the Sundance Film Festival in Park City, Utah, has been one of the most elite independent film festivals in the world. If the filmmakers were lucky enough to include their films in the projection calendar, the future blockbuster was almost guaranteed. But now, some experts claim that Sundance is no longer what it used to be, and is beginning to lose money and influence.

According to Page six, a marketing veterinarian who has worked at the festival for years says that Sundance is losing its appeal to both the big brands and the big Hollywood stars.

🚨 #Sundance 2020 tickets are already on sale 🚨 Join the queue at https://t.co/dF6NZUTq9i to make your selections now! Do you want the full festival experience? Get a pass! – SundanceFilmFestival (@sundancefest) January 21, 2020

“The brands are retiring. Liquor brands cannot be activated because Utah is a controlled state. The only thing that happens there are content studies, such as Variety magazine and digital channels, ”said the marketing veterinarian. "The only people who go are aspiring influencers or real real talent in movies that come and go for a day to make their commitment and leave."

The source added that they have been going to Sundance for almost 20 years, and they used to make six figures in just three days. But, in recent years, they have only won between $ 10K and $ 20K, so they are waiting for this year.

Another regular at the film festival complained that Sundance became "too much C-list,quot;, and the powerful players who used to attend the entire festival are no longer there. If Hollywood's big stars appear, it's only for one day before they turn around and leave. The source added that movie sales in Sundance will be delayed this year after last year's titles that were bought for a lot of money bombarded at the box office.

A third source explained that both "sponsors and spoils have died,quot; in the event, but it is not necessarily because the stars in the festival are not fashionable. The source said it fluctuates every year, and films always dictate it. Unfortunately, this is a mediocre year for movies, and this time there aren't many well-known names at the festival.

I've seen a lot of movies before # Sundance2020 And here are the ones that made the best impression. https://t.co/WK739jiAKc – Kenneth Turan (@KennethTuran) January 23, 2020

The Sundance Film Festival remains the largest independent film festival in the United States, and gave many directors their great opportunity. Kevin Smith, Quentin Tarantino, Paul Thomas Anderson and Steven Soderbergh are just some of those who started their careers in Sundance. But, as the festival's success began to skyrocket, it went from being a low-profile event for independent low-budget creators to a media show full of Hollywood stars and paparazzi.

This year, Taylor Swift, Ethan Hawke, Kerry Washington and Hillary Clinton are expected to attend, and Casamigos will be the liquor sponsor for the Tao Group's annual pop-up.

"Actually, we've had more official sponsors this year than in previous years and we haven't had any major changes there," said a representative of the Sundance Film Festival. “Netflix is ​​a leadership level sponsor again this year, so there is no stopover back there. I haven't heard anything about the "expected delay."

Ad

The 2020 Sundance Film Festival began on Thursday, January 23 and will end on Sunday, February 2.



Post views:

0 0