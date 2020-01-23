The story of Charlize Theron about meeting his son will give you chills

Matt Baron / Shutterstock
Nothing stronger than a mother's love for her son.
Charlize Theron She has had a long and successful career as a Hollywood movie star, but her favorite role is still to be a mother. The actress sat with W Magazinepodcast Five things with Lynn Hirschberg Podcast to talk about your life, career and family life in an in-depth chat. She is the mother of two children, Jackson Theron Y August Theron, both adopted. She opened up about how it was to meet her daughter for the first time and all the emotions she was feeling.
"I remember vividly seeing Jackson through a window. I got out of the car and saw her through the window. Someone was holding her and my heart leapt from my body and I could hardly catch him," he shared. "It's just a visceral and emotional feeling that the fact that I'm holding my shit together right now is so impressive."
"Yes, it's really amazing, it's really amazing and the second time I remember that I had to wait two hours to meet her, they were the worst two hours of my life and I met her and she looked like a lizard," he continued. "I will never forget it. I had severe eczema, I was covered and I remember the woman who was taking care of her and she seemed a little rough. This is my baby! I was destined to have this little baby lizard!"
Charlize also took time to reflect on her journey not only as an actress, but also on how therapy helped her stay connected to her South African roots. "It was good for me, happy to have finished in therapy," he explained. "I think it helps me with the work I do now, it helps me stay connected because emotionally I feel that I am still connected, so it is a good way to balance my relationship with my country, the people with whom I feel so connected, to do a better job down there. "
