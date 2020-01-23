The story of Charlize Theron about meeting his son will give you chills

Nothing stronger than a mother's love for her son.

Charlize Theron She has had a long and successful career as a Hollywood movie star, but her favorite role is still to be a mother. The actress sat with W Magazinepodcast Five things with Lynn Hirschberg Podcast to talk about your life, career and family life in an in-depth chat. She is the mother of two children, Jackson Theron Y August Theron, both adopted. She opened up about how it was to meet her daughter for the first time and all the emotions she was feeling.

"I remember vividly seeing Jackson through a window. I got out of the car and saw her through the window. Someone was holding her and my heart leapt from my body and I could hardly catch him," he shared. "It's just a visceral and emotional feeling that the fact that I'm holding my shit together right now is so impressive."