The star of & # 39; RHOC & # 39 ;, Vicki Gunvalson, demands a show derived after demotivation

Vicki Gunvalson, the "OG of the,quot; OC, is reportedly trying to refine a derivative show after being offered to return to Real Housewives of Orange County as a simple "friend,quot; of the show for the second consecutive season.

"Vicki has not yet decided whether to accept a friend role again," a source told Radar. "She has time to accept or reject Bravo's bigwigs offer."

Last week, it was revealed who will return and who will not.

"Confirmed and chosen for the RHOC cast for next season are Tamra Judge, Shannon Beador, Emily Simpson, Braunwyn Windham-Burke and Kelly Dodd," another source told the publication.

During the reunion show, Vicki promised never to return to the franchise if he was only offered a place of friendship, before stating that she is responsible for the rise to Andy Cohen's success and breaking into the stage.

It seems that their intimidation tactics failed epic.