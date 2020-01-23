The son of the star of & # 39; 90 Day Fiance & # 39 ;, Michael Jessen, receives stitches after & # 39; bang & # 39; head with a water fountain

%MINIFYHTML3fa2af9f2d0d33bf15dbb35d522f565611% %MINIFYHTML3fa2af9f2d0d33bf15dbb35d522f565612%

Max Jessen shares on Instagram a photo of him showing his injury in what appears to be a hospital room while writing: "I hit my head on a water fountain, getting points."

Max Jessen He had an accident that forced him to travel to the hospital on Thursday, January 23. The son of "90 day fiance"star Michael Jessen He shared with his Instagram followers that he was injured after hitting his head with a water fountain.

Addressing the photo-sharing platform, Max uploaded a photo of him in what appeared to be a hospital room when he showed a cut just above his eye. Despite the injury, the teenager showed smiles in the photo and told his followers in the publication legend: "I hit my head on a water fountain, getting points."

Fortunately, the procedure went well, since he updated hours later, "Update on sewing: I just sewed and I feel good." Max also shared a photo of the stitch. Meanwhile, many have wished him a speedy recovery. "I hope you heal fast! I'm glad you're feeling well!" One user commented. "Feel better soon, little warrior," wrote another, while an individual tried to make him feel better, "the scars are sexy on a man."

Max currently stars in season 7 of "90 Day Fiance" as his father's romance with the Brazilian model. Juliana Custodio It is documented in the program. However, their relationship is criticized by many people because of their 20-year gap. However, the couple does not let criticism take over them, as they constantly attack their enemies.

More recently, Michael applauded an Instagram follower who said he and Juliana looked like father and daughter instead of a couple. "Taking the time to write and send me this direct message made me feel better about myself?" He wrote in response, following him with a couple of new messages, "Hello? Are you still there? Did you take the time to send me this message and now I'm running out of ghost?"