The sequel to & # 39; Captain Marvel & # 39; receive green light from Disney Marvel Studios

Marvel studios

The study hired the writer of & # 39; WandaVision & # 39; Megan McDonnell to write the script for the follow-up to the successful 2019 film starring Brie Larson as the titular superhero.

Up News Info –

Marvel Studios continues to happen "Avengers Final Game"With a new movie focused on one of the beloved superheroes that appeared in the 2019 blockbuster. According to reports, the studio has put a"Captain Marvel"sequel in development as one of the films that will be released in its next phase.

According to The Hollywood Reporter, who first broke the news, rising writer Megan McDonnell, who is among the staff writers of the upcoming Marvel series "WandaVision", has been touched to write the script for the follow-up of the Brie Larson-Photo protagonist. According to reports, he is in final negotiations to seal his deal.

Meanwhile, Anna Boden and Ryan Fleck, who co-wrote and directed the first film, are not expected to return for the sequel. However, they will continue to be a force in the Marvel Cinematic Universe as they are currently in talks to direct a possible Disney + series.

It is not yet known who will replace Boden and Fleck in the director's seat, but it is said that Marvel is looking for a director to fill the position. Larson is expected to repeat his role as Carol Danvers, also known as the title superhero in the sequel, who is looking for a possible release by 2022.

Captain Marvel of Larson was first introduced on the big screen in the 2019 solo film, before joining the Avengers in "Avengers: Endgame." The solo film got very positive reviews from critics and was a commercial success, raising a total of $ 1,128 billion worldwide.

Despite the success of the film, Marvel did not immediately announce the sequel. At San Diego Comic-Con in July 2019 during the company's Hall H panel, Marvel boss Kevin Feige said they still had no idea about the future of several of their franchises. "We don't even mention what we're doing & # 39;Black Panther 2& # 39; and we didn't mention that & # 39;Guardians of the Galaxy 3 & # 39; is coming. We didn't even have time to talk about & # 39;Captain Marvel 2& # 39 ;, by the way. I didn't even have time to talk about & # 39;The Fantastic Four& # 39 ;. And there is no time to talk about mutants, "he said at the time.