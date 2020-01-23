The Saturday singer sent to the mental hospital after a secret breakdown

%MINIFYHTMLa70479243a157b1df0205dfae4fd9a0d11% %MINIFYHTMLa70479243a157b1df0205dfae4fd9a0d12%

Wenn

Frankie Bridge opens in his book "Open: why asking for help can save your life" that was admitted to a psychiatric hospital due to a severe depression at the height of his fame.

Up News Info –

Former Saturdays singer Frankie Bridge She was hospitalized after having a collapse at the height of her fame.

The 31-year-old singer has struggled with depression and anxiety since childhood and has revealed how it led her to reach a critical point in her new memory. "Open: why asking for help can save your life".

In an excerpt published in the British newspaper Daily Mail, the star reveals how in 2011 she returned to the United Kingdom from Iceland, where she had been filming a music video, and suffered a collapse that led to her being admitted to the Nightingale Hospital in London.

%MINIFYHTMLa70479243a157b1df0205dfae4fd9a0d13% %MINIFYHTMLa70479243a157b1df0205dfae4fd9a0d14%

"A few days after returning to London that fall, I was admitted to a psychiatric hospital that suffered from a severe depressive illness that, in truth, I had occasionally had since childhood," he recalls.

Revealing how serious her mental health problems were, the mother of two adds: "My list of symptoms made a sober reading. I had uncontrollable panic attacks and paralyzing negative thoughts about anything and everything. I had trouble sleeping, I lacked energy and I had lost my temper, appetite and my libido. I couldn't do anything without help and I couldn't function in everyday life. Fundamentally, I couldn't see the point of living anymore. "

Frankie did not tell her parents for fear of blaming themselves and praised her soccer star husband, Wayne Bridge, for helping her during her hospital stay.

"It was my constant, the person who knew me from the inside out and had seen me at my worst and most vulnerable moment. It made me feel safe and loved. I couldn't have done it with anyone else," he says.

Although the star admits that she still has "good and bad days" and is still taking medication, she acknowledges that she was in the hospital helping her to know her condition and putting her problems in perspective when she met other people with similar health problems.

"Open: why asking for help can save your life," which is written with your psychiatrist, Dr. Mike McPhillips, will be released on February 6, 2020.