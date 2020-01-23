The Russian Duma unanimously approves the restructuring of Putin's constitution | News

Legislators of the state Duma of the lower house of Russia unanimously approved on Thursday a bill to amend the constitution presented by President Vladimir Putin, the first of three readings.

The 432 lawmakers present voted in favor of the bill, part of Putin's important reform plan presented last week, after discussing the proposed amendments for less than two hours.

Plus:

"This was a powerful show of unity," said speaker Vyacheslav Volodin after the vote for the pro-Putin camera.

The communist faction in parliament, despite voting for the bill, will prepare suggestions for the second reading, said party leader Gennady Ziuganov.

The second reading, generally considered key to Russian bills, is expected by February 11, Volodin said.

The current Russian constitution, in force since 1993, was drafted by then President Boris Yeltsin after a constitutional crisis caused by his conflict with legislators who opposed the increase in presidential powers.

Putin's proposed change in Russian power structures has caused speculation about his intentions after his current term as president expires in 2024, and analysts suggest that the 67-year-old man could be forging a role of "father of the nation "for himself.

The reforms move some of the main powers of the country from the presidency to the parliament and the influential Council of State.

Hours after Putin proposed constitutional changes in his annual address to lawmakers last week, Prime Minister Dmitry Medvedev and his entire government resigned to make way for a cabinet carefully selected by the president.

Medvedev, a former Putin ally, was rewarded with a position as deputy head of the State Council, overseeing the nation's defense and security portfolios.

Exert power

Putin's election for replacement as prime minister, a former tax official named Mikhail Mishustin, was approved by the Duma last week. Analysts say it is unlikely to challenge Putin for any of the proposed reforms.

Critics have long said that Putin, a former KGB officer, wants to remain in a certain capacity after the end of his term to be able to exercise power over the geographically largest nation in the world and one of its two largest nuclear powers. He has been in power in Russia, either as president or prime minister, since 1999.

Putin's new government has several familiar faces: finance, foreign affairs, defense, energy and agriculture ministers kept their jobs, although the economy minister and first deputy prime minister both were replaced, along with the prime minister.

"The most important task is to increase the well-being of our citizens and strengthen our statehood and the position of our country in the world. All of these are absolutely attainable goals," Putin told his new government on Tuesday.

"We have achieved a very balanced government. We have enough people who worked in the previous government, as well as a major renovation."