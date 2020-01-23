The richest woman in Africa will face charges of embezzlement in Angola

%MINIFYHTML02142848a01d36e8264436949b867a7f11% %MINIFYHTML02142848a01d36e8264436949b867a7f12%

Angola has sought help from Portugal, its former colonial ruler, in the investigation of corruption. Ms. Dos Santos has links with several Portuguese companies, including EuroBic, the European arm of an Angolan bank in which Ms. Dos Santos has a 42.5 percent stake.

On Thursday, the Portuguese news agency Lusa reported that a EuroBic banker who managed the Sonangol account, Nuno Ribeiro da Cunha, was found dead Wednesday night at his home in Lisbon. Lusa reported that his death was probably suicide, citing a police source.

Pitta Grós traveled to Lisbon on Thursday to meet with the Portuguese attorney general, Lucília Gago, and discuss the charges against Ms. Dos Santos, among other matters, according to Portugal's public service station, Rádio e Televisão de Portugal.

%MINIFYHTML02142848a01d36e8264436949b867a7f13% %MINIFYHTML02142848a01d36e8264436949b867a7f14%

Angola has immense wealth in oil and minerals, but many of its people live in extreme poverty, without access to basic services, and the country is plagued with corruption.

The recently leaked documents provide a detailed description of how Ms. Dos Santos exploited her country's resources, acquiring stakes in Angola's lucrative diamond industry, banks, the main cement manufacturer and the largest mobile phone company, often through orders signed by his father, José Eduardo dos Santos. She has denied acting badly and has long maintained that she is a self-made woman.

The leaked materials revealed that in November 2017, when Ms. Dos Santos was president of Sonangol, $ 57 million of the oil company was transferred to a Dubai company owned by a friend of his. In the hours after his father's successor announced that he had been fired from Sonangol that month, an additional $ 38 million was transferred from the company, draining his EuroBic account.

The bank announced Monday that it was ending its "business relationship,quot; with Ms. Dos Santos, and that it would be investigating transfers worth tens of millions of dollars and said it would audit the November 2017 transfers and report its findings to the central bank From Portugal.