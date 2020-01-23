The return of Scott Quigg to coach Joe Gallagher criticized as a sign of "weakness,quot; by Jono Carroll | Boxing News

%MINIFYHTML49ca88c3d2ba21fb056da46d8605043f11% %MINIFYHTML49ca88c3d2ba21fb056da46d8605043f12%





Scott Quigg faces Jono Carroll on March 7, live on Sky Sports

The return of Scott Quigg to coach Joe Gallagher has been criticized as a sign of "weakness,quot; by Jono Carroll, as the overweight exchanged burning words at the first press conference.

The former British world champion is being prepared by Gallagher for a crucial clash against Carroll in Manchester on March 7, live Sky sports, with both men struggling to preserve their title ambitions.

But Carroll believes that Quigg has already shown signs of doubt after returning to Britain after a period in Los Angeles at Freddie Roach's gym.

Quigg and Carroll had to be separated for security after a heated confrontation

He said: "One thing I have to ask is why he feels he has to change his coach."

"For me that is weakness in the mind, that is weakness in the head. Do you change your coach before such a big fight?

"I know he'll come back to Joe. Joe is an amazing coach, but at the same time, that's weakness, in my opinion.

"That could be a bad mistake friend."

The Dublin man tried to strike a psychological blow at the first press conference.

Quigg previously held the AMB super cock weight belt and is confident that Carroll will not get in the way of securing another renowned bout with a higher weight.

"This is a fight that really excites me," Quigg said. "It says what it says, but it will come and try to try, but it will be demolished. It's as simple as that."

"I come and I like to fight. I will entertain the crowd. 2020 will be a very successful year for me."