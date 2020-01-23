The Panga team comes out in style for the special screening of the film

By
Bradley Lamb
-
0
1
<pre><pre>The Panga team comes out in style for the special screening of the film

The public enjoys stories of real people. Movies based on such content have become lucrative and are attracting moviegoers to cinemas. Panga's director, Ashwini Iyer Tiwari, returns with another touching film. Starring Kangana Ranaut at the head, Panga is the story of a woman, who succumbs to family life but is in search of more after years of monotony. Panga's trailer received a great appreciation from the audience and is now only one day from reaching theaters.

When we joined for a special screening, the film team came out last night. Smiling for parents before going to the movie, Kangana, Jassie Gill, Richa Chadha and Ashwini Iyer Tiwari were all glamorous for the big night.

Kangana Ranaut remained true to her elegant personality and gave her ethnic appearance a touch of Frieda Kahlo. With a headband with a floral extension, Kangana made a great statement last night. Check out the team photos below.




one/ 10

Kangana Ranaut



Kangana Ranaut


two/ 10

Kangana Ranaut



Kangana Ranaut


3/ 10

Kangana Ranaut



Richa Chadha


4 4/ 10

Richa Chadha



Richa Chadha


5 5/ 10

Richa Chadha



Jassie gill


6 6/ 10

Jassie gill



Babe gupta


7 7/ 10

Babe gupta



Babe gupta


8/ 10

Babe gupta



Ashwiny Iyer Tiwari


9 9/ 10

Ashwiny Iyer Tiwari



Ashwiny Iyer Tiwari


10/ 10

Ashwiny Iyer Tiwari

Recommended for you

ajax-loader "class =" img-responsiveLoading the following article …

RELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHOR

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here