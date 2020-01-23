The only heavy icebreaker in the United States enters the Antarctic ice – Defense Blog

The polar star of the US Coast Guard The only heavy icebreaker in the country entered the rapid ice on January 1 approximately 20 miles north of McMurdo Station, Antarctica, which marks the official start of the ship's ice-breaking mission, known as Operation Deep Freeze

Rapid ice is thick ice attached to the coast of Antarctica.

The mission of the Polar Star is to cross the 20 miles of solid ice, some of which are up to 10 feet thick, so that the McMurdo and Amundsen-Scott South Pole stations of the National Science Foundation are resupplied. The Polar Star goes through the fast ice to create an initial channel and then travels back through the passage to break the ice into small enough pieces so that other ships can pass through them safely. These refueling and supply ships carry critical fuel and supplies used to maintain NSF operations throughout the year until Polar Star returns in 2021.

The 2019-2020 ODF season marks the 60th anniversary of the Antarctic Treaty and the 64th year of military dedication, ingenuity and work in support of the Antarctic mission.

ODF is unlike any other US military operation. UU. Antarctica is the coldest, windiest and most inhospitable continent on Earth. Every trip to Antarctica requires careful planning and coordination. As the weather changes rapidly at the bottom of the world, conditions are continuously monitored to ensure the safety of the airplanes, ships, cargo, passengers and crews that support the ODF.

The Polar Star is the only heavy operational icebreaker in the US fleet. The cutter, which was commissioned in 1976, has a crew of 159 people, weighs 13,500 tons and uses 75,000 horsepower to break the ice up to 21 feet thick.

The U.S. Army UU. He began his Operation Deep Freeze mission in 1955.

The Coast Guard has been the only provider of the nation's ability to break the polar ice since 1965, and seeks to increase its icebreaker fleet with six new Polar Security Cutters to ensure continued national presence and access to polar regions.