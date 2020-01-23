The mummy speaks! Listen to a sound of an ancient Egyptian priest

So far, the team has synthesized a single sound of the mummy, which resembles the sounds of the vowels "ah,quot; and "eh,quot; that are heard in the words "bad,quot; and "bed." But the find, published Thursday in Scientific Reports, you can lay the groundwork for recreating and listening to the voice of an old person.

In September 2016, the staff of the Leeds City Museum in England, where Nesyamun has resided for the past 200 years, took the mummy to a nearby hospital for a CT scan. The scan showed that much of his throat had remained intact.

"The real mummification process was key here," he said Joann Fletcher, an Egyptologist at the University of York in England and author of the article. "The excellent quality of preservation achieved by former embalmers meant that Nesyamun's vocal tract is still in excellent shape."

Using computed tomography, the team printed a 3-D copy of the Nesyamun vocal tract between the larynx and lips. Then, Dr. Howard took a speaker, similar to one used in an ice cream truck, removed the horn part and replaced it with the 3-D printed vocal tract. He also connected the speaker to a computer that allowed him to create an electronic waveform similar to that used in common voice synthesizers. This acted as an artificial larynx. Using the computer software, you could generate a sound that would pass through the speaker and enter the 3-D printed vocal tract, creating the mummy's vocal sound.