The mummy speaks! Listen to a sound of an ancient Egyptian priest

In life, Nesyamun was an Egyptian priest who sang and sang words of worship at the Karnak temple in Thebes. At death, he was ritually mummified and sealed in a coffin with the inscription "Nesyamun, true of the voice,quot;. Now, about 3,000 years in the afterlife and with the help of a 3-D printed vocal tract, Nesyamun can be heard again.
"I had the desire that his voice continue somehow in perpetuity," said David Howard, a speech scientist at Royal Holloway, University of London.
Dr. Howard and his team used a CT scanner to create a 3D printed version of Nesyamun's mouth and throat. They combined it with an electronic larynx to reconstruct "the sound that would come out of his vocal tract if it were in his coffin and his larynx came back to life," Dr. Howard said.
So far, the team has synthesized a single sound of the mummy, which resembles the sounds of the vowels "ah,quot; and "eh,quot; that are heard in the words "bad,quot; and "bed." But the find, published Thursday in Scientific Reports, you can lay the groundwork for recreating and listening to the voice of an old person.
In September 2016, the staff of the Leeds City Museum in England, where Nesyamun has resided for the past 200 years, took the mummy to a nearby hospital for a CT scan. The scan showed that much of his throat had remained intact.
"The real mummification process was key here," he said Joann Fletcher, an Egyptologist at the University of York in England and author of the article. "The excellent quality of preservation achieved by former embalmers meant that Nesyamun's vocal tract is still in excellent shape."
Using computed tomography, the team printed a 3-D copy of the Nesyamun vocal tract between the larynx and lips. Then, Dr. Howard took a speaker, similar to one used in an ice cream truck, removed the horn part and replaced it with the 3-D printed vocal tract. He also connected the speaker to a computer that allowed him to create an electronic waveform similar to that used in common voice synthesizers. This acted as an artificial larynx. Using the computer software, you could generate a sound that would pass through the speaker and enter the 3-D printed vocal tract, creating the mummy's vocal sound.
"He certainly cannot speak at this time," said Dr. Howard. "But I think it is perfectly plausible to suggest that one day it will be possible to produce words that are as close as possible to how it would sound."
Dr. Howard said that in the future the team could modify the computer software to approximate elements such as the size and movement of the tongue and the position of the jaw.
"It can lead that to its natural conclusion," said Katherine Baxter, curator of archeology at the Leeds museum and co-author of the article. "Could we make Nesyamun really say his original words as they are written in his coffin?"
If so, maybe the mummy could recite to the museum visitors her words to Nut, the ancient Egyptian goddess of heaven and heaven: "Oh mother Nut, spread your wings over my face so you can allow me to be like the stars, that-know-not-destruction, like the stars-who-know-not-tired, (and) not die again in the cemetery. "
Roselyn Campbell, a bioarchaeologist at the Getty Research Institute who was not involved in the study, called the document "fascinating,quot; and said the authors were clearly aware of the limitations in their study and the complexities of recreating the past.
"I believe that his emphasis on returning Nesyamun's voice and, therefore, part of his identity, is a vital recognition of ethical considerations not only in the study of the past, but of clarifying the relevance of such research to the modern public "said Dr. Campbell.
Piero Cosi, a speech scientist at the Institute of Cognitive Sciences and Technologies of Italy, who was part of a team that rebuilt the voice of Ötzi the Iceman in 2016, said the work was interesting but speculative.
"Even if we have the precise three-dimensional geometric description of the mummy's voice system, we could not accurately reconstruct its original voice," he said.
Kara Cooney, an Egyptologist at the University of California, Los Angeles, said the work could have potential, but worried about how it could be used in the future.
"When you take a human being and use so much inference about how they looked or sounded, it can be done with an agenda that you might not even know," he said.