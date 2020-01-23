The Mean Girls Broadway Musical will become a movie thanks to Tina Fey

Other Bad Girls movie? That is so attractive!

Tina Fey is ready to bring Bad Girls going back to theaters, however, is not exactly a sequel to the beloved 2004 film starring Lindsay Lohan. According to Thursday's announcement, the Broadway musical Bad Girls It is adapting to a great Paramount Pictures movie. Fey wrote the script for this musical movie and will produce together Saturday night live& # 39; s Lorne Michaels.

The next musical film will include music from Jeff Richmond and letter of Nell Benjamin

"I am very excited to bring Bad Girls going back to the big screen, "Fey said Thursday." It has been incredibly gratifying to see how much the film and musical have meant to the public. "

"I have spent sixteen years with these characters now," he added. "They are my Marvel Universe and I love them very much."

Producer Michaels also shared Thursday: "It has been a pleasure working on Bad Girls and watch it go from cinema to musical and now to musical cinema. "