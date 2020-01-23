The Mean Girls Broadway Musical will become a movie thanks to Tina Fey

Other Bad Girls movie? That is so attractive!
Tina Fey is ready to bring Bad Girls going back to theaters, however, is not exactly a sequel to the beloved 2004 film starring Lindsay Lohan. According to Thursday's announcement, the Broadway musical Bad Girls It is adapting to a great Paramount Pictures movie. Fey wrote the script for this musical movie and will produce together Saturday night live& # 39; s Lorne Michaels.
The next musical film will include music from Jeff Richmond and letter of Nell Benjamin
"I am very excited to bring Bad Girls going back to the big screen, "Fey said Thursday." It has been incredibly gratifying to see how much the film and musical have meant to the public. "
"I have spent sixteen years with these characters now," he added. "They are my Marvel Universe and I love them very much."
Producer Michaels also shared Thursday: "It has been a pleasure working on Bad Girls and watch it go from cinema to musical and now to musical cinema. "
"I am very proud that Tina's story and characters continue to resonate with the new generations," Michaels continued. "We are all excited to continue working with Sonia Friedman and his team as we prepare for London. "
Producers are currently in final discussions to Bad Girls lean into the west end of london in late spring 2021.
The public fell in love with the dynamic characters of Bad Girls when the movie, starring Lohan, Rachel McAdams, Amanda Seyfried, Jonathan Bennett Y Lacey Chabert, premiered in 2004. Fey, who also appeared in the film, wrote the screenplay for the film, based on the book Queen Bees and Wannabes by Rosalind Wiseman.
the Bad Girls The musical debuted on Broadway in 2018 and is currently being played at the August Wilson Theater in New York City. You can get ticket information HERE.
