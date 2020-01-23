The legally blind makeup artist Albino creates mink eyelashes to match the skin tone

%MINIFYHTML65ffeaa8c40ed0cb51a43a8bf8e582d611% %MINIFYHTML65ffeaa8c40ed0cb51a43a8bf8e582d612%

In a world where inclusion is essential, a young lady assumed her personal responsibility to create

and develop mink eyelashes for those who suffer from albinism.

New Yorker Jennifer Rhodes, also known as J. Renee on Facebook, has created a beauty line, Ivoree.

Beauty x J. Renee, exclusive for those who suffer from the rare skin disease. Currently she offers

Two styles, Blondee 3D Mink Lashes and Icee 3D Mink Lashes.

On Facebook she said:

“Over the years, many of my followers with #Albinism, as well as models and actresses with Albinism

Those who have to face the camera have asked me about the extensions of blonde and white eyelashes. We have such

it's hard to find beauty products that match our natural color. "

She continued: “So I spent a year looking for a way to change that and make it happen through my new brand

@ivoreebeauty (named after my daughter, Amaya Ivoree. I put some work into creating the artwork

and packaging that I imagined. I hope it pleases everyone!

Jennifer, who has been a professional makeup artist for ten years, is considered the first influencer of albino beauty. She is a

advocates the awareness and inclusion of albinism, and she is also legally blind, according to her website.

Albinism.org states that "albinism is an inherited genetic condition that reduces the amount of

Melanin pigment formed in the skin, hair and / or eyes. Albinism occurs in all racial and ethnic groups.

Groups all over the world. In the United States, approximately one in 18,000 to 20,000 people has any

type of albinism In other parts of the world, the incidence can be as high as one in 3,000. Plus

Children with albinism are born to parents whose hair and eye color is typical of their ethnicity

funds. "There is currently no cure for this skin disease.