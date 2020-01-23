The legally blind makeup artist Albino creates mink eyelashes to match the skin tone

In a world where inclusion is essential, a legally blind makeup artist from Albino assumed responsibility for creating 3D mink eyelashes for those suffering from albinism.

The New Yorker, Jennifer Rhodes, also known as J. Renee on Facebook, has created a beauty line, Ivoree Beauty x J. Renee, exclusively for those with the rare skin disease. It currently offers two styles, Blondee 3D Mink Lashes and Icee 3D Mink Lashes.

On Facebook she said:

“Over the years, many of my followers with #Albinism, as well as models and actresses with Albinism who have to face the camera, have asked me about blonde and white eyelash extensions. We find it very difficult to find beauty products that match our natural color. "

She continued: "So I spent a year looking for a way to change that and make it happen through my new brand @ivoreebeauty (named after my daughter, Amaya Ivoree. I put some work into creating the artwork and packaging that I figured I hope everyone likes it!

Jennifer, who has been a professional makeup artist for ten years, is considered the first influencer of albino beauty. She is an advocate for the awareness and inclusion of albinism, and is also legally blind, according to her website.

Albinism.org states that "albinism is an inherited genetic condition that reduces the amount of melanin pigment that forms in the skin, hair and / or eyes. Albinism occurs in all racial and ethnic groups worldwide. In the United States, approximately one in 18,000 to 20,000 people has some type of albinism.In other parts of the world, the incidence can be as high as one in 3,000.Most children with albinism are born to parents whose color is hair and eyes are typical of their ethnicity. ”There is currently no cure for this skin disease.