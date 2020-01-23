The latest updates in the case of Michelle Carter and what happens now

Michelle Carter He goes home
The 23-year-old woman from Massachusetts, who was convicted of involuntary manslaughter for encouraging her boyfriend to commit suicide, and then took no action when she knew she was in the process of taking her own life, is being released from prison four months . Early for good behavior. She has been locked up since February 2019.
The confusing tragedy that involved two troubled teenagers initiated ongoing conversations about digital relationships, toxic text messages, bullying, adolescent isolation, mental health, freedom of expression and what exactly constitutes responsibility. The big question was: Did Carter's 17-year-old actions really play a fundamental role in the 18-year-old? Conrad Roy IIIDeath by suicide?
A judge decided yes, and was sentenced to 15 months in prison.
His lawyer immediately appealed to the Supreme Judicial Court of Massachusetts, arguing that Carter's text messages were speeches protected under the First Amendment, but was denied.
Still, as cruel as his behavior seemed, many people were not convinced that Carter was responsible for Roy's death (involuntary manslaughter is defined as the crime of killing another human being illegally but involuntarily).
A recent high school graduate, Roy had been accepted to Fitchburg State University for the fall. But on June 13, 2014, he made a video on his computer in which he talked about his fight against depression. He had attempted suicide in the past.
A month later, Roy drove his van to the parking lot of a Kmart in Fairhaven, Massachusetts, and sat in the van with an engine pump running until he died of carbon monoxide poisoning.
It turned out that he had exchanged text messages with Carter all day before his death and they talked on the phone while he was in the parking lot. Later it would be revealed that the couple had only seen each other a handful of times. Their relationship took place mainly in the digital realm, where they shared their most intimate thoughts through text messages.
At one point, Roy had apparently gotten out of the vehicle and expressed reservations to Carter about continuing to commit suicide.
Then he sent a text message to a friend who had told Roy on the phone to "get back into,quot; the truck.
Fathomless? Yes. Cruel? It certainly sounds like this. But criminal?
Roy and Carter "were the other's confidant,quot; Erin Lee Carr, director of the HBO documentary 2019 I love you, now die, he told E! News from last summer. "I think you constantly see Michelle Carter seeking help from people and Conrad was something like this friend who was always in his ear. They communicated a lot at these crazy and intense intervals, and they really shared things that they hadn't shared with others.
John Tlumacki / The Boston Globe through Getty Images
"So there was an intimacy and closeness that was crazy," Carr continued, "given the fact that they had only met a handful of times, and they said things like & # 39; I love you & # 39 ;, and it was incredibly romantic, but we could never consummate the relationship, it is not that we know … It is difficult for me to think of this friend by correspondence in his phone that knows all his secrets, but this is how teenagers communicate. This is not exclusive to only Conrad and Michelle. This type of communication, this intimacy, exists. "
Carter also fought against depression and had previously attempted suicide. Investigators discovered that she and Roy had exchanged thousands of text messages, and he had confided that he wanted to end it all.
In some of the texts that were later shared at the trial, Carter wrote messages to Roy such as "Drink bleach. Why don't you drink bleach? Hang up,quot; and "Jump on a building, stab, idiot. There are many things in ways." "
"Everyone will be sad for a while, but they will get over it and move on," he also wrote. "You just need to do it, Conrad … No more pushing it. No more waiting."
They exchanged dozens of messages on July 12, 2014, according to a record published by Boston 25 News, starting with Roy talking to Carter at 12:40 a.m. after apparently she had fallen asleep. She responded at 4:07 a.m. and moments later he asked: "Why haven't you done it yet?"
At 4:28 a.m., he wrote: "I really don't know what I'm waiting for … but I have everything aligned."
She replied: "No, you are not Conrad. Last night it was. You keep pushing it and you say you will, but you never do. It will always be that way if you don't take action." Then, "you're just making it harder for you to push it, you just have to do it." Followed by "Do you want to do it now?"
This continued for a while longer and Carter wrote "I love you,quot; at 4:35 a.m. Roy replied: "Thank you :)" His response, "Why,quot; did not receive an answer until 9:03 a.m., when asked if he was awake. At 9:17 she said yes and then the conversation about when and where she was going to do it continued for hours, interspersed with declarations of love and support from Carter, while she simultaneously told him that he should stop thinking so much and move on. that.
Charles Krupa / AP / Shutterstock
Roy's last text message arrived at 6:25 p.m.: "Okay, I'm almost there."
"Okay," Carter wrote at 6:28. At 9:19 p.m. she wrote: "Please answer me." And then "I'm scared, are you alright? I love you, please answer."
At 10:38 p.m. Carter wrote: "You're at your father's house … Camdyn told me. I guess I'll help you soon." And "I thought you really did it."
"He called me and I heard muffled sounds and some kind of engine running and it was like that for 20 minutes and he didn't answer," Carter wrote in a text message to a friend at 9:24 p.m. "I think he killed himself."
Roy's body was found on July 13.
On September 15, 2014, Carter wrote in a text message to another friend: "His death is my fault, I could honestly have stopped him. I was talking on the phone with him and he got out of the car because he was running and got scared and told him that come back in. "
In the long message, she also wrote that she couldn't bear to see Roy with so much pain, and that the therapy "didn't help him." She had tried to register with her at a mental health center, Carter added, "but he would go to the other department because of his problems, but he didn't want to go because he didn't say anything they would do or say they would help or change him. The way it feels ".
She continued: "So I like to start giving up because nothing I did helped me and I should try harder as I should do more and it's all my fault because I could stop it, but I didn't do everything I had to say I love you, don't do this one more time and he would still be here and he told me that he would give me signs to know that he is taking care of me, but I have not seen anything and I do not know, I am sorry for this complaint, I just needed to get that out of my chest and finally everything is sinking. "
Glenn Silva / Shutterstock
Carter was charged on February 5, 2015, charged with involuntary manslaughter as a juvenile offender. After the dismissal motions were rejected, he ended up renouncing his right to a jury trial, and it was Judge Lawrence Moniz who concluded in 2017 that the teenager was guilty of the charges.
Prosecutors alleged that she harassed Roy with her death to attract attention that being the girlfriend of a child who committed suicide would inevitably attract. The so-called smoking gun in his case was the text message to his friend in which Carter said he told Roy to continue with her, which the prosecution offered as a confession. Carter did not testify in his own defense at trial.
Moniz considered his memory that he "could have stopped him,quot; as the moment he became criminally responsible. He sentenced her to two and a half years in prison, with the requirement of serving 15 months.
However, he was allowed to remain free until the state's appeals process was exhausted, which means he finally spent less than a year behind bars at the Bristol County Corrections House in Dartmouth, Massachusetts.
The state parole board denied Carter's request for early release in September, stating in its decision that they were "worried,quot; not only about their role in "facilitating,quot; Roy's death from suicide, but also that she "actively prevented others intervene. " And in regards to the meeting, no one had adequately explained his lack of empathy at that time, nor had he shown that he was still in a position to join society.
"Mrs. Carter's statements and selfish behavior, before and after her suicide, appear to be irrational and lacking in sincerity," the board wrote.
"I think she belongs to the jail for longer than she even had," said Conrad Roy Sr., Roy's grandfather, at the parole hearing. "I still don't have my grandson back, why should I be outside, free to enjoy life, when my grandson has no life to live?"
Pat Greenhouse / AP / Shutterstock
Also last year, state lawmakers introduced a bill that would officially turn suicide coercion into a crime with a penalty of up to five years in prison. Called "Conrad's Law," he had the full support of Roy's family.
"In fact, if this law existed, my son's case would have been resolved more easily," his mother, Lynn Roy, told lawmakers. "What happened to my son is tragic and I don't want another mother to feel like me."
A decision on whether to pass the bill is expected in mid-February, whose opponents argue that it is an attack on freedom of expression and is open to an overly broad interpretation of what constitutes "coercion."
HBO
Meanwhile, Carter's launch was scheduled for today.
In I love you, now diedirector Erin Lee Carr He set out to explore the sequence of events that led to Roy's suicide, as well as any possible social factors that may have contributed to Carter's villain, apart from the image his own texts painted, of a girl who agreed with her boyfriend that he should take his life, and only continued to encourage him when he launched that plan.
"We are not sure what their motives were," Carr explained to E! News from last summer before the premiere of the documentary. "The prosecution alleges that she helped convince a man to commit suicide to become popular. That is too simplistic. And I think, because she did not testify in her own defense and because she was convicted, it is a kind of meandering issue. Who is Michelle Carter really?
Roy's family participated in the film, that Carr wanted it to be as much a portrait of the lost young life as it was about the culprit, but Carter did not. Carr told E! that Lynn Roy told her that she had done a good job, after they organized an evaluation for her at the HBO office, was the best criticism she could get.
Carr admitted that, when he first embarked on the film, he initially thought that Carter's actions were "amoral and illegal." In the end, however, "I think there are reasons to doubt the conviction."
Earlier this month, the United States Supreme Court refused to hear his case, which had been moving through lower courts for more than a year. His legal team has argued that his conviction was an assault on freedom of expression (groups like the ACLU have agreed), that Roy finally acted on his own, and that what Carter texted his friends about what he allegedly He told Roy it was not reliable evidence.
But although the conviction remains, Carter will be a free woman.
"There have been no problems and she has been attending programs, which is common in state facilities such as the Bristol County Correction House," Bristol County Sheriff's spokesman Jonathan Darling told Boston 25 News. He added in an email that Carter got along well with other inmates, "he is courteous to our staff and volunteers, and we haven't had any discipline problems."
If you or someone you know needs help, call the National Suicide Prevention Line at 1-800-273-TALK (8255).