The latest updates in the case of Michelle Carter and what happens now

His lawyer immediately appealed to the Supreme Judicial Court of Massachusetts, arguing that Carter's text messages were speeches protected under the First Amendment, but was denied.

Still, as cruel as his behavior seemed, many people were not convinced that Carter was responsible for Roy's death (involuntary manslaughter is defined as the crime of killing another human being illegally but involuntarily).

A recent high school graduate, Roy had been accepted to Fitchburg State University for the fall. But on June 13, 2014, he made a video on his computer in which he talked about his fight against depression. He had attempted suicide in the past.

A month later, Roy drove his van to the parking lot of a Kmart in Fairhaven, Massachusetts, and sat in the van with an engine pump running until he died of carbon monoxide poisoning.

It turned out that he had exchanged text messages with Carter all day before his death and they talked on the phone while he was in the parking lot. Later it would be revealed that the couple had only seen each other a handful of times. Their relationship took place mainly in the digital realm, where they shared their most intimate thoughts through text messages.